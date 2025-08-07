As Arsenal plan £52m bid, Tottenham told to sign ‘special’ playmaker after James Maddison injury

Jermain Defoe believes that Eberechi Eze would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur, who are reeling from the long-term injury suffered by James Maddison, and while Arsenal prepare a huge bid for the Crystal Palace playmaker, a former Gunners star has urged him not to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Eze is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and has been linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old playmaker is under contract at Palace until the summer of 2027 and has a release clause of £68millon (€78.4m, $91.1m) in his contract that, according to The London Evening Standard, expires on August 15.

Arsenal are keen on Eze, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the Palace star is happy with what the Gunners have offered to him and is ready to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

There have been reports that Arsenal are not concerned about the release clause, as the north London club were not planning on activating it.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to bid €60m (£52m, $69.8m) for Eze this week, if they are about to get closer to getting a deal done with VfB Stuttgart for Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Amid claims that Arsenal are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Eze, former Tottenham striker Defoe has urged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and manager Thomas Frank to make a move for the England international.

Defoe has described Eze as a “special “footballer and believes that the 27-year-old Palace star would make Spurs better.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on June 26 that Tottenham were ready to make a downpayment of £45m (€51.9m, $60.3m) for Eze and pay the rest of the release clause in installments.

However, Spurs’ interest in Eze has since cooled, but the long-term injury to Maddison could make the north London club have a rethink.

Maddison will undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly match in South Korea and will miss the majority of the 2025/26 campaign.

Defoe said on talkSPORT: “Eze is someone who, if this makes sense, is a Tottenham player, someone who plays with freedom, and you look at the great players over the years that the players have had.

“Technically, how good he is and how confident he is and another special footballer. If that can happen, then it will be only good for the team, because when you get the injuries, you need to replace these players.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Eberechi Eze urged not to join Arsenal

While Eze is keen on a move to Arsenal, former Manchester Utd defenders Rio Ferdinand and Mikael Silvestre have both urged the Palace attacking midfielder not to switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Eze made 43 appearances for Palace last season, scoring 14 goals and giving 11 assists in the process.

Silvestre, who played for Arsenal from 2008 until 2010, told Hajper: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal?

“I don’t think it’d be good for him, to be honest, because there is a lot of competition and because he has so much joy and freedom at Crystal Palace.

“Going to Arsenal would, I think, be difficult because of the competition for places. But I like him a lot. Since his early days, he has been terrific.

“It’s a shame he’s had quite a lot of muscle injuries and he’s missed some parts of the season. But whenever he’s fit and ready, he is a top player.”

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze?

“Where is he going to play? You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs join winger race, Jack Grealish boost

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham have joined Newcastle United and Everton in the race for a relegated Premier League winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, the chances of Tottenham beating Everton to the signature of Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be going big for a Portuguese star, as the north London club identify an alternative to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

POLL Which Tottenham player do you think has the highest transfer value?