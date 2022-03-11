Tottenham and West Ham are both plotting a move to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler for different reasons this summer, and a report revealed a potential Spurs edge.

Spurs and West Ham are both entrenched in the battle for top four this season. Securing the riches of Champions League football would give whichever club that nabs fourth spot greater room for manoeuvre in the summer transfer window.

And according to Sport Witness (citing a Spanish report), the London clubs have converged in their appreciation for Valencia’s Carlos Soler.

The 25-year-old midfielder is enjoying a stellar campaign at the Mestalla thus far. Soler has bagged nine goals and four assists in LaLiga this season, though six of his strikes have come from the penalty spot.

Regardless, Soler has developed into a fine all-around midfielder and Valencia could struggle to retain his services beyond the summer.

That’s because the four-times capped Spain international will see his current contract expire in 2023. As yet, there is no speculation a renewal is on the horizon.

Valencia concerned at Carlos Soler future

That could see Valencia decide to cash in at season’s end with the club reportedly ‘very worried’ about his long-term future.

Tottenham and West Ham are mentioned across two Sport Witness reports. The pair would reportedly like to sign Soler for very different reasons.

Firstly, West Ham could be facing up to a future without Declan Rice. Rice has talked openly about wanting to play in Europe’s top competitions and the Hammers are currently labouring in their quest to finish fourth.

Soler would be a direct replacement and West Ham are stated to like him ‘a lot’.

From Spurs’ perspective, a Soler signing would be more of a luxury, rather than a necessity.

Tottenham added Rodrigo Bentancur to their ranks in January to play alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, the depth beyond that pair is of dubious quality and Soler would be an upgrade on the likes of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele – who is currently on loan at Lyon.

Livramento to Tottenham with 2 players in exchange Tino Livramento linked to Tottenham this summer with 2 Spurs players to go to Southampton in return

Soler is described as ‘fitting the profile’ of the midfielders Antonio Conte likes to sign. What’s more, Spurs could hold a unique edge through their relationship with Valencia.

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is currently on loan at Valencia. Gil has shone in the early going and the article notes he’s a player Valencia ‘would like to keep’.

That desire could aid Tottenham with a potential swap or cash-plus-player deal an avenue that could be explored.

Tottenham, Liverpool target taking English lessons

Meanwhile, Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is reportedly taking English classes at a private institute in Turin, leading to further speculation that he could be bound for the Premier League this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the Granata will agree to sell the Brazil international for €30m in the summer. And with that sort of figure in mind, several clubs have already registered an interest.

A trio of teams in Italy are keen, namely Juventus, Inter and Milan. However, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on bringing the player to England.

The report adds that the Premier League trio will have scouts in attendance during Torino’s Serie A clash against Inter on Sunday night.

The fact that Bremer is taking English lessons does appear to suggest that he is bound for the UK.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport reported recently that Inter have already reached a verbal agreement with Bremer. They have yet to shake hands with Torino on that deal, however.

READ MORE: Newcastle draw up ‘dream’ transfer list including Man Utd, Man City and Tottenham stars