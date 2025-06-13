The electric Tottenham XI under Thomas Frank with FOUR new signings

It’s all change at Tottenham Hotspur after Thomas Frank stepped into Ange Postecoglou’s shoes, and TEAMtalk have taken a look at how the north London club could line up if they snap up four of their top summer transfer targets.

Frank is expected to be handed significant funds to bolster a squad that is back in the Champions League next season and was found badly wanting last term after a devastating injury crisis.

The spine of the team, particularly in midfield, is expected to be addressed in what could be a busy summer for Tottenham.

To that end, TT predicts the Spurs XI for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, including four new quality starters…

GK: Gugliemo Vicario

Vicario had some wobbly moments last season but has emerged as one of the real leaders in a Tottenham dressing room that is lacking on that front.

He remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the league but just needs to improve his decision-making when it comes to crosses/set-pieces. Cutting out silly mistakes in possession would also help his cause.

If he does slip up though, January signing Antonin Kinsky is waiting in the wings, and one of the Czech Republic Under-21 international’s biggest strengths is his ability to play out from the back.

Could well be one to keep an eye on during pre-season.

RB: Pedro Porro

The Spain international enjoyed another impressive campaign, even if he didn’t quite reach the same heights as he did in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

Porro notched four goals and chalked up an impressive nine assists during the 2024/25 campaign, with his performances once again catching the eye of Barcelona.

The 25-year-old also has the versatility to play as a wing-back if Frank, as he often likes to do, switches to a back three.

CB: Marc Guehi

The first of the new signings, although he is not Frank’s first choice to replace Cristian Romero at the heart of the Tottenham back line.

Romero’s clear jibe at the board after Postecoglou’s exit makes it look increasingly likely that he will be on his way to LaLiga this summer, and TEAMtalk have been told that Frank is a massive fan of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, the Toffees are standing firm over an exit for the £70m-rated star, so Spurs manage to convince Crystal Palace to part ways with Guehi – who is lured by the opportunity to play in the Champions League, despite the Eagles qualifying for the Europa courtesy of their FA Cup win.

Guehi slots in alongside Micky van de Ven for arguably one of the quickest centre-back tandems in European football, although Tottenham have to pay in excess of £60m to get their man.

CB: Micky van de Ven

Hopefully Frank has better luck with the Dutch flyer’s hamstrings than Postecoglou did – if he does then Spurs should be much better defensively next season than they were during the past campaign.

Van de Ven is an incredible talent and the biggest concern Tottenham will have going forward is trying to keep him out of the clutches of some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Indeed, if he excels playing under Frank, there is every chance of some massive bids coming Daniel Levy’s way during the summer of 2026.

LB: Destiny Udogie

One of Frank’s biggest tasks will be to try and get Udogie back to the stunning form he showed at the start of the 2023/24 season, when he was almost unplayable as a marauding left-back who often popped up in a central midfield attacking role.

Injuries have been a big issue for the Italy international in trying to get back to that level so a pain-free pre-season would do Udogie the world of good, especially when he has the ever-improving Djed Spence breathing down his neck.

CM: Lucas Bergvall

The talented Swede, who was named as the club’s Player and Young Player of the Season, has earned the right to be in Frank’s first-choice starting XI.

Bergvall, 19, played well beyond his years after being thrown in at the deep end by Postecoglou and beats out the more experienced Rodrigo Bentancur to a regular starting spot.

Indeed, there is every chance that Bentancur, along with Yves Bissouma, is jettisoned this summer in a complete midfield rebuild – as is evidenced by the next two players on the teamsheet.

CM: Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham are in desperate need of a defensive midfield pivot who can control games and provide a better shield in front of the back line, and Frank turns to his fellow countryman Hjulmand to fill that role.

An agreed deal for Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso looks almost certain to fall through, as the USA star favours a move to Atletico Madrid, while Crystal Palace will never sell two players to Spurs – ruling out a switch for Adam Wharton.

Hjulmand was an outstanding presence for Sporting as they edged out Benfica to league glory in 2024/25, making 45 of his 47 appearances as a true No.6.

The 25-year-old could cost in the region of £50m but would bring some steel to a Tottenham midfield that has been sorely lacking just that since the days of Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.

Predicted Tottenham XI under Thomas Frank

CM: Mikkel Damsgaard

The Brentford playmaker follows Frank to north London as the new Spurs boss looks for a familiar face to pull the strings in the creative midfield role.

Yes, James Maddison is already on board to fill this role but the England man is often a frustrating figure who does not impose his clear talent on games as much as he should.

To that end, Spurs turn to another Dane in Damsgaard, who notched 11 assists in 43 games for the Bees last season – although he is not quite the same goal threat as Maddison.

At just 24 years of age, Damsgaard is a growing force who would thrive more around better players at Tottenham and should take his game to another level.

RW: Dejan Kulusevski

When he was fit, the Swede enjoyed an outstanding campaign that would have earned him some personal honours were it not for spells on the sidelines.

It could be argued that Kulusevski’s best performances came operating in a No.10 role during the 2024/25 campaign and that was a consideration in this team before Frank made the move for Damsgaard.

That being said, Kulusevski is still a quality operator on the right and gets the nod here ahead of 2024/25 leading scorer Brennan Johnson.

Johnson’s stats were outstanding this past season but his all-round play was often left wanting. To that end, he would be a tremendous asset as an impact sub.

ST: Dominic Solanke

The stats do not suggest a hugely successful first season for Solanke in north London, but the former Bournemouth frontman played better than that.

Hampered by niggling injuries throughout the campaign, Solanke still managed to notch 16 goals and eight assists from 45 games, although only nine of those strikes came in the Premier League.

There is every chance that Tottenham sign a new No.9 to compete with Solanke, as they look to offload Richarlison to the Saudi Pro League, which will at least keep the 27-year-old on his toes to start the new season.

LW: Antoine Semenyo

Another new addition for Frank and the heir apparent to legendary Spurs skipper Son Heung-min.

There have already been indications that Son, who has one year left on his contract, is looking for a way out of Tottenham after taking Postecoglou’s sacking badly.

Semenyo would be a tremendous addition for Frank and has the ability to play both left and right. His 13 goals and seven assists for the Cherries in 2024/25 propelled them to a ninth-placed Premier League finish.

However, Tottenham will likely need to beat out several other suitors to get their man, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all having been linked with the Ghana international, who is valued in the region of £70m.

Flexible Frank also loves a 3-5-2

The Dane is renowned for just how flexible is with his formation and the recognition to make changes for games against certain opponents – particularly against the bigger teams.

To that end, TT has also looked at how Tottenham could line up if they switch to a back three. In that instance one of Bergvall or Damsgaard would drop out, and we’ve gone for the former.

Both full-backs will be pushed much higher up the pitch, while Van de Ven will also have some licence to burst forward from the left-sided centre-back position – assuming those hammies are in decent shape.

Semenyo would likely be tucked in just behind Solanke and be allowed to float into the wider positions in a more fluid formation.

Tottenham under Thomas Frank 3-5-2 formation

