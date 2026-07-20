Tottenham are looking at two alternatives to Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur remain determined to test Bournemouth’s resolve over Eli Junior Kroupi despite the Cherries’ insistence that the teenage sensation is not for sale, with TEAMtalk able to reveal two alternatives being lined up.

Spurs have identified Kroupi as one of their leading attacking targets as Roberto De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new season, and sources have told us the prospect of working under the Italian is one that genuinely appeals to the France youth international.

However, Tottenham are also realistic about the difficulty of striking a deal.

Bournemouth have consistently maintained they do not want to lose Kroupi and continue to value him at a figure that would make him one of the most expensive young forwards in Europe.

Indeed, it’s thought that figure is in the region of £85million (€100m / $114m) – a fee that has now put Barcelona off making a move for the talented forward.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk can reveal Spurs have intensified work on alternative options should Bournemouth refuse to soften their stance.

That hunt for another frontman is particularly prevalent, given my colleague Fraser Fletcher’s recent report on the future of Spurs star Richarlison.

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Among those names now emerging on the club’s radar is Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

The Kosovo international enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough Bundesliga campaign, reaching double figures in goals during his first full season in Germany’s top flight and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards.

Asllani’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Barcelona have tracked him for some time, while RB Leipzig have recently held talks with his representatives as they assess their own attacking options.

We understand Tottenham have also made enquiries in recent weeks and are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Another player under consideration is Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The Germany youth international enjoyed an impressive debut season in Belgium after joining from Hannover last summer, scoring 19 goals and quickly attracting attention from across Europe.

Our sources have informed us that Spurs have carried out background work on Tresoldi alongside several other clubs.

Roma, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have all made enquiries about the 21-year-old over the course of the year, with his rapid development making him one of the continent’s most sought-after young forwards.

Despite exploring alternatives, Kroupi remains Tottenham’s preferred option.

Sources insist Spurs have not cooled their interest and remain hopeful they can persuade Bournemouth to negotiate before the transfer window closes.

Whether that proves possible remains to be seen, but with Asllani and Tresoldi now firmly on their shortlist, Tottenham are ensuring they have strong contingency plans in place should their pursuit of Kroupi ultimately come to an end.

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