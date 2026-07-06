Roberto De Zerbi wants a new forward at Tottenham next

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing another major move in the transfer market as they look to win the race for El Junior Kroupi and prise him away from Bournemouth, TEAMtalk can reveal, although an alternative option has also been offered to the big-spending north London outfit.

Having already agreed deals for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, following the arrivals of Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka, Spurs are showing no signs of slowing down under Roberto De Zerbi.

Indeed, we understand the club’s hierarchy are fully committed to backing their new head coach, but while significant investment has already been made in defence and midfield, the focus is now switching firmly towards strengthening the attack.

The priorities are now adding a top-class left-sided and a centre forward.

As TEAMtalk revealed this week, Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in AC Milan star Rafael Leao after learning the Portugal international would be interested in a move to north London.

West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville, Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo also remain under consideration as Spurs continue assessing the market.

However, Tottenham are now also stepping up their search for a new centre-forward and Bournemouth sensation Kroupi has emerged as one of the leading names under discussion.

We previously revealed that Paris Saint-Germain view the France Under-21 international as their dream replacement for Goncalo Ramos following the Portuguese striker’s move to AC Milan.

PSG remain huge admirers of Kroupi, but sources believe Tottenham can offer something the French champions cannot.

While Kroupi would likely begin life in Paris as understudy to Ousmane Dembele, Spurs believe they can present him with a genuine pathway to becoming their first-choice striker.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano says ‘DEAL ON’ for next Tottenham target after Sandro Tonali signing – ‘remember him’

Tottenham facing Prem rivals in Kroupi chase

His versatility is another major attraction. The 20-year-old is equally comfortable leading the line or operating from either flank, something De Zerbi values highly as he looks to build a fluid, interchangeable attacking unit.

However, Tottenham are far from alone in their admiration of Kroupi.

Sources indicate both Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping very close tabs on the Bournemouth forward’s situation after monitoring his development throughout last season and into the World Cup.

Both London rivals appreciate the 20-year-old’s versatility, age profile and enormous potential, and have continued to receive updates on his availability.

At this stage, though, Spurs are the club who are ready make the most significant move.

Sources indicate Roberto De Zerbi’s project, combined with the prospect of regular first-team football as a central striker, has helped put Tottenham at the front of the queue should Bournemouth’s stance soften later in the window.

Bournemouth continue to insist Kroupi is not for sale.

Just as they have done with Alex Scott throughout the summer, the Cherries have made it clear internally they want to build around one of their brightest young talents rather than cash in.

However, we understand Tottenham believe both the player and his representatives would be open to discussions should the opportunity to work under De Zerbi arise.

Sources indicate Spurs are preparing an opening offer to test Bournemouth’s resolve, with the belief that negotiations could become realistic if the overall package exceeds £75million (€87.5m / $100m).

Kroupi enjoyed a superb first full campaign in English football, finishing with 13 goals and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young forwards.

His rapid development has convinced Tottenham he has the potential to become their long-term focal point in attack.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham also offered Vlahovic on a free

We also understand another striking option has been presented to Tottenham in recent days.

Indeed, former Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic has been offered to Spurs’ recruitment team after becoming available on a free transfer.

At this stage, Turkish giants Besiktas are believed to be leading the race for the 26-year-old Serbia international, but Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the situation and remain attentive given the opportunity to sign a proven goalscorer without paying a transfer fee.

Vlahovic, despite not being Premier League-proven, is a much more experienced option, having scored 120 goals in 303 club career games.

For now, though, Kroupi has emerged as Tottenham’s marquee striking target.

With De Zerbi continuing to receive significant backing after an already extraordinary summer of recruitment, Spurs are preparing yet another ambitious move as they look to complete one of the most aggressive rebuilds in Europe before the transfer window closes.