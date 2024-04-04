Elite Chelsea striker deal can deprive Tottenham of attacking star as financial might given to Euro club

Napoli are reportedly plotting the signing of Dejan Kulusevski in the summer, and they’ll have the ‘economic opportunity’ to get the Tottenham man after selling Victor Osimhen.

Kulusevski has had a decent impact for Spurs in each season since moving from Juventus in 2022. Initially on loan, the Swede bagged five goals and eight assists in the Premier League in the second-half of 2021/22, before getting two goals and seven assists the following term.

His move became permanent last summer, and he has followed up his decent start for the club by bagging his best goals tally of six so far this season, along with three assists.

His best game of the campaign saw him score and assist in a 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City.

While Tottenham are enjoying having him on their side, that’s something that’ll be in jeopardy come the summer window.

Indeed, Napoli are reported to want Kulusevski, with Antonio Conte – who initially brought him to Tottenham – potentially becoming the club’s new manager.

The initial report suggested it was unclear how much they’d have to pay for the winger.

However, that’s now been revealed, and the Naples club reaching that outlay could be helped by the sale of a superstar to one of Tottenham’s local rivals.

Osimhen sale can fund Kulusevski deal

Indeed, on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli it was stated that the Serie A side will ‘work a lot’ on the signing of Kulusevski.

It’s reported he will cost ‘no less than’ £43million.

However, Napoli will ‘have the economic opportunity’ due to the sale of star striker Osimhen.

The Nigerian superstar has a £113million release clause, and the latest report stated ‘everything points towards Chelsea’ in terms of his transfer this summer.

If Napoli were wary of what fee they’d have to pay without the massive sale, anything in the region Kulusevski is expected to command will be a drop in the ocean after it.

That means it looks like Chelsea will be able to strengthen their side while weakening that of a local rival.

Of course, Kulusevski’s sale would surely pave the way for a new attacker to be signed by Spurs, but he’s been consistent since he walked through the door, and a new player might not have that same ability from the off.

