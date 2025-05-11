An incredible Premier League defensive talent has been named at the top of Tottenham’s list to replace Spain-bound Cristian Romero this summer, although whether a deal can be struck or not all depends on Europa League final success.

Argentine World Cup winner Romero is expected to join either Atletico or Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, assuming of course that either of the LaLiga giants match Daniel Levy’s asking price of between £60-80million for the 27-year-old.

Numerous Tottenham replacements have already been mooted, including the likes of Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck, Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen and soon-to-be Bayer Leverkusen free agent Jonathan Tah.

However, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his old club will target £65million-rated Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as their No.1 option to fill the Romero void – although not securing Champions League football next season could seriously scupper their chances.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson actually feels the club will need to target two new central defenders if Romero moves on, with Atletico currently the favourites to snap up his signature – given that Real are highly unlikely to get into a bidding war for the player.

Robinson said: “With Romero leaving, it’s looking more and more likely day by day that he’s going to move on. If Romero does go, they’re going to need two more, in my opinion.”

“Guehi would be top of the list if they can beat anyone else to his signature.”

Guehi move to Tottenham hinges on massive factor

However, Robinson admits Tottenham’s hopes of winning the race for the England international hinge solely on them beating Manchester United in the Europa League final and securing Champions League football as a result.

He added: “Without Champions League football, finishing 16th, potentially 17th in the Premier League, is that an attractive proposition? Or can Newcastle offer Champions League football and a better salary? And that’s where Tottenham are at the moment. There’s so much hanging on their Europa League success.”

Guehi has proven himself as an elite performer at Premier League level over the last couple of seasons, also attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and his old club Chelsea as a result.

And while it remains to be seen whether Spurs can still attract the 24-year-old if they don’t taste success in Bilbao, there is no doubt Guehi would be an upgrade on the Romero that has turned out for Tottenham more much of this season.

The Argentine has clearly had his head turned by interest from Spain and it looks increasingly likely that he will be sold, as long as Levy recoups what he deems a realistic fee for the player.

To that end, all the eyes will now be on Bilbao on Wednesday May 21 in a game that will have a significant impact on the club’s summer transfer business.

