Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has faced criticism this season and although he retains the full backing of the board, they are looking at managerial targets as part of normal succession planning.

Spurs fans have endured a turbulent season so far, with the London club sitting in a disappointing 13th place in the Premier League table and at risk of missing out on European football next term.

Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and success in that competition would reflect well on Postecoglou, while they’re still in with a chance of lifting the Europa League title.

However, the good performance against Liverpool wasn’t built upon when Tottenham faced non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup, which Spurs eventually won after extra-time but was an embarrassing performance.

Like any well-run club, Spurs do have plans in place for all situations, both with their first-team squad of players and their manager, in the event that any need replacing. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no plans to axe Postecoglou at this point but his position could be reviewed in the summer.

TEAMtalk sources state that former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is ‘appreciated’ by Tottenham and he is someone they could sound out should the second half of this season go badly for Postecoglou.

The 42-year-old coach left Dortmund last summer after guiding them to the Champions League final in 2023/24, and now he’s ready for a new challenge.

Edin Terzic is open to a Premier League move

Dortmund fans loved Terzic during his time with the Bundesliga giants. The club were hopeful that he would stay for many years but decided to leave after failing to agree on a contract extension.

Terzic has been replaced by Nuri Sahin, who is under pressure after Dortmund have endured a poor first-half of the season, dropping to ninth in the table.

Terzic’s positive impact on Dortmund cannot be understated and as mentioned, the 42-year-old would very much be on Tottenham’s radar should they choose to part ways with Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk understands that Terzic would be very interested in joining a Premier League club for his next job. He was sounded out by West Ham during their recent manager hunt, before they opted to appoint Graham Potter.

Everton were also linked with Terzic before choosing to re-appoint David Moyes but the coach never held any concrete talks with the Toffees, despite rumours.

Sources close to Tottenham say that Postecoglou is in no danger for now and they are keen to back him with several new additions this month, with the club in talks with six transfer targets. More to follow on that this afternoon.

