Thomas Frank will be given a lot of resource to take Tottenham to the top of Europe

The ambitious new chapter at Tottenham is expected to be reflected in their next signings as the club sets its sights on reaching unprecedented heights.

With Daniel Levy stepping down after 25 years at the helm, a new era is being ushered in – one defined by higher standards and a renewed vision of success.

Sources indicate that the transfer policy from earlier this year completely changed by the time the summer business was becoming active – and that there are expectations that big investment will soon follow, in line with their ongoing vision to raise the bar.

An anticipated cash injection will help bring elite players to the squad over 2026 and 2027, that is hoped to give Tottenham a shot at sitting at the top table in European football.

Back in March, Spurs had been looking towards a series of deals for players like Angel Gomes, Johnny Cardoso, Tyler Dibling and Jamie Gittens.

They ended the window bringing in the likes of Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani – players who are viewed internally as representing a step further in terms of experience and immediate impact.

Success in the Europa League has played a part in this but Levy’s exit – which was announced on Thursday – is also part of a new strategy at the club. They have been building well for the future in terms of their squad make-up but also want to build on the momentum of their European triumph in Bilbao.

Quite how proactive Levy himself was in the plans for him to “step down” is unclear, with some suggestions inside the game that he did not want to do so – and that his level of control was on the wane in this past window.

It is understood that high ranking officials felt concerned by the overall perception of last season under Ange Postecoglou and are now demanding more from club personnel at every level as they strive towards more success.

At this stage it is unclear exactly how Spurs will begin the 2026 recruitment push but there are early suggestions that a top, proven centre-back and a new attacking player will be on the radar for the new year.

Levy proud of Tottenham work

Upon his departure as chairman, Levy said: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Tottenham round-up: Late moves revealed

Moves for two Crystal Palace stars late in the summer transfer window have been revealed. Firstly, an approach was made for Adam Wharton, but he did not want to leave Palace in a World Cup year, and they did not want to lose him.

It has since been revealed an enquiry was made for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, but no bid came from it.

Meanwhile, after Tottenham came close to landing Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer, it’s said he’s going to assess his future in January, and with it not ‘set in stone,’ the Nottingham Forest man could be available to Spurs.

And, Spurs are one of the clubs who could present danger to Brighton for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, TEAMtalk can reveal.

