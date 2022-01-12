Barcelona still cannot believe Tottenham offered to pay over £25million to sign Emerson Royal in the summer, according to a report.

Spurs signed the Brazilian from the La Liga club in a third right-back raid since 2017. Indeed, Tottenham have made a habit of additions in that area since selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Emerson arrived in north London as one of former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s signings.

He has proved a regular feature under both the Portuguese and current manager Antonio Conte. Still, he has often struggled to convince.

In fact, The Times recently reported that Conte does not think Emerson fits the bill as a right wing-back in his system – especially going forward.

Back at Barcelona, The Telegraph now claims that Barcelona ‘still cannot believe’ Tottenham paid £25.8million to sign him.

Emerson spoke of his initial frustration at the deal. The 22-year-old claimed that Barcelona were telling him “that I had to go, yes or yes”.

The sale to Spurs, which came on deadline day, arrived only two months after Barca exercised their right – as per their co-ownership of the player with Real Betis – to bring him back for €9million (£8million).

Emerson has played in 14 Premier League matches, but his role at the club could soon be diminished.

In fact, links with a Tottenham move for Wolves’ Adama Traore have ramped up in recent days. Conte has supposedly convinced the Spain international, who usually operates further forward, to adapt to a wing-back role.

As such, Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici is working on matching Wolves’ £20million valuation of Traore.

The Telegraph adds that Conte convinced Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy to make a new right wing-back a priority in a recent meeting.

The trio met in a ‘no-holds-barred’ discussion. They also agreed to try and sign a midfielder and an attacker in January.

Tottenham told of Traore alternative

However, Tariq Lamptey is also reportedly a right wing-back target for Conte.

The Brighton star has developed impressively since leaving Chelsea in January 2020.

Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan said: “I think Lamptey would definitely make more sense than Traore, that’s for sure.

Conte wants former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey

“Defending isn’t exactly Traore’s strong suit, especially 1-on-1 defending. Yes, he’s got power. Yes, he’s got pace. But defending is an art and something which takes time to perfect.

“We’ve seen where Adama Traore is at his best, and that’s high up the pitch in wide areas or through the middle, running at defenders, bursting past people to create chances.”

