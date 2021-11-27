Emerson Royal claims best Conte ‘teaching’ is turning Tottenham tide

Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal believes that Antonio Conte’s winning mentality is rubbing off on his players to help push the club towards greater things.

The Italian manager has stepped into the Spurs hot seat following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal. Conte had started as he meant to go on, remaining unbeaten in his first three matches.

Indeed, last Sunday’s come-from-behind Premier League win over Leeds United showed a comeback spirit.

However, Thursday’s damning Europa Conference League defeat to Mura showed quite the opposite.

According to full-back Emerson, though, the team are beginning to feed off the winning mentality Conte is instilling.

Speaking before the 2-1 loss to Mura, the Brazilian told Sky Sports: “Conte arrived with a really competitive mentality.

“That’s not a criticism of the previous manager. He’s teaching us all to give everything.

“From day one he was very clear with us. In his opinion, Tottenham Hotspur can win trophies and can beat anyone.”

The 22-year-old added: “We are learning what it means to suffer! We know that Conte is super competitive and if we suffer that is the path to success.”

Spurs’ other results under Conte so far were a 0-0 draw with Everton and a 3-2 Europa Conference League win over Vitesse Arnhem.

Emerson plays a key role in Conte’s plans at Tottenham, alongside the likes of forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

In fact, Emerson spoke about the link-up with England captain Kane that his manager has asked him to develop.

Emerson wants Kane, Tottenham understanding

“Everyone in the team has an important role in the system we are playing. I have to be aggressive when I’m attacking,” he said.

“Going forward I always try to look for Harry Kane but when there is a goal scorer like him he can be marked by one or two defenders.

“It’s not easy but I’m always looking for him.”

Conte admitted after his first defeat as Tottenham boss that he is only just beginning to realise the size of the task he has on his plate.