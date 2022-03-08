Tottenham Hotspur will look to move Emerson Royal on after just one season with the club, according to a report.

Spurs signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona in the summer to replace the departed Serge Aurier at right-back. In doing so, they beat competition from a number of clubs. However, his form has not justified their decision.

Emerson has only provided one assist – and no goals – from 30 matches in all competitions for Spurs so far. His performances have been under the microscope while Tottenham’s struggles as a team have been dissected.

And in recent games, head coach Antonio Conte has preferred to use Matt Doherty in Emerson’s place. The Irishman recorded a double assist in his most recent appearance, in the 5-0 win against Everton on Monday. Therefore, The Sun are now claiming that the Brazilian’s future is in doubt.

According to their report, Tottenham will listen to offers for Emerson in the summer. Conte is keen to ensure his wing-backs contribute in the attacking phase, but there has been little reward in that regard from the 23-year-old.

Spurs spent £26m to take him in the summer, but it is not clear if they would be able to recoup such a fee. In fact, there is no mention of any particular asking price just yet.

Emerson is still under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2026. Spurs could be stuck with him if they cannot find a buyer, but they will be inviting offers in an attempt to get him off the books.

Tottenham already have idea of Emerson Royal replacement

They would then seek to sign a more reliable replacement on the right-hand side of defence. In that regard, one option they have been looking at is Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

A report earlier revealed they are competing with heavy-hitters like Bayern Munich and Manchester City for the Championship starlet. Arsenal have also been mentioned in connection with his potential transfer.

Bayern have in fact been in talks over a transfer, which could cost up to €15m (about £12.4m). Spence is set to make a decision by the end of the spring.

Therefore, Tottenham could have to act fast if they want to win the race for Emerson’s potential replacement.

