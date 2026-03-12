ENIC adopt crazy Igor Tudor sack stance that leaves Tottenham in no man’s land

A senior reporter at the BBC has shed new light on Tottenham and ENIC’s position regarding sacking Igor Tudor, and some of the claims beggar belief.

Tottenham hired Tudor for one reason and one reason only – avoid relegation. Yet under the Croatian, Spurs are only heading one way and that’s down into the Championship.

Tudor has overseen the worst start of any Tottenham manager, losing his first four matches. That has brought the club’s losing streak to six games, which is the worst in Tottenham’s 143-year history.

The players don’t seem to be listening, while the fans appear to have given up hope. Whatever Tudor was doing with his goalkeepers against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night doesn’t bear thinking about either.

As such, and especially with the club’s finances to take the mother of all hits if they’re relegated, you might expect this to be the perfect time for the club’s owners, ENIC, to step in and make a managerial change.

But according to senior BBC reporter, Sami Mokbel, ENIC are taking a backseat and do not want to get involved.

Mokbel wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur owner ENIC does not plan to take the decision on Igor Tudor’s future out of the hands of the club’s executive team despite the manager’s poor start.’

As such, Tottenham’s owners are leaving the decision on whether to stick or twist with Tudor to chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham, and sporting director, Johan Lange.

Mokbel doubled down on his claims ENIC will let the chips fall where they may, adding: ‘Sources have indicated to BBC Sport that the club’s owners are not, and have never been, involved in the day to day running of the club, even during Daniel Levy’s era, allowing those on the ground to make decisions, and will leave any call about Tudor to the Spurs executives.

‘It is understood that the decision to sack Frank in February was taken by Venkatesham and Lange before being ratified by the ownership.’

With ENIC sticking to their hands-off approach despite the obvious direction the club are heading under Tudor, Spurs fans hoping for a change must look to Venkatesham and Lange.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Tottenham drafting up a list of managers they feel could step in on short notice and save the club from relegation if Tudor is axed.

Chief among them is former Spurs striker, Robbie Keane, who is now the manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on Thursday of an issue that could torpedo the Keane appointment.

The Irishman is keen to join Spurs and would have no qualms about remaining in situ even if they’re relegated. However, Keane wants a long-term contract, and thus far, Spurs are only thinking of a short-term deal to see out the season.

Unless either party alters their position, Keane is not expected to leave his job with Ferencvaros just to manage Tottenham for a handful of matches.

Further clouding the situation is the fact Keane has been shortlisted by Celtic who will seek a new permanent manager in the summer.

In any case, it appears Tudor will still be in the dugout for Tottenham’s trip to Anfield on Sunday, and if Spurs roll over and extend their losing streak to seven matches, all eyes will be on Lange and Venkatesham.

