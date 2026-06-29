Tottenham refusing to accept less than €50m for fan favourite as Nott’m Forest, Napoli target moves

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly refusing to accept less €50million (£43m / $57m) for a first-team regular who has asked to leave, following the club’s continued chase for the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Following back-to-back 17th-placed Premier League finishes, Spurs are actively looking to add more depth and experience to a squad that was beset by injury issues over the course of the last two campaigns.

With four new additions already at the back, the focus has now turned to making significant changes to Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield engine room.

Joao Palhinha is now back at Bayern Munich and looks unlikely to return to Tottenham, Yves Bissouma has been released and there are also doubts surrounding the futures of Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Two young talents, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, have also been making headlines, although our sources indicate Spurs have zero intention of offloading the former this summer.

Bergvall is a different matter, however, with our sources revealing that the Sweden international is actively pursuing a fresh challenge after becoming frustrated with his lack of starting opportunities at Tottenham.

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Tottenham refusing to buckle on Bergvall price

As we previously stated, Forest are hunting Bergvall as they prepare for the devastating exit of England star Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are also keeping a very close eye on his situation, while Chelsea and Aston Villa are also admirers of the player.

And now a fresh update from credible Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking on the Tuttomercatoweb podcast, has doubled down on Napoli’s interest, while also name-checking Forest and Tottenham’s asking price for Bergvall.

Di Marzio, via CalcioNapoli24, said: “Bergvall, a Tottenham player who will perhaps find less playing time with all those signings, is working with his entourage to leave.

“He’s a player you think: ‘I’ll go there, maybe l’lI take him on loan, offer €30m, offer €35m and they’ll give him to me,’ but Napoli, who are among the most interested teams in Italy, have made an effort to understand and thought perhaps, at most, they could land him with €40m.”

Di Marzio also believes that Forest have made an initial offer but that it was rejected by Tottenham.

He added: “Tottenham recently rejected €50m, likely from an English club, likely Nottingham Forest. And I don’t think they’ll go below that threshold. It will always take €50m or more.”

That €50m (£43m / $57m), should they be able to recoup it for a player who Spurs beat Barcelona to the signing of in 2024, would go part way to paying for Tonali.

Newcastle remain insistent that they will not sell the Italian below £100m, a fee that would obliterate Tottenham’s current transfer record.

Either way, it looks increasingly likely that Bergvall is heading for the exit door in news that will come as a blow to the majority of fans in north London who rate the Swede highly.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing to offer West Ham a player swap in a bid to try and sweeten a deal to sign Mateus Fernandes, given Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the Portugal international.