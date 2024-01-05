Eric Dier ‘agrees’ mind-blowing move to European heavyweights that will leave Tottenham fans utterly perplexed

Long-serving Tottenham centre-back Eric Dier has reported ‘agreed’ to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe in a move that is likely to completely baffle fans of both clubs.

The 29-year-old has been completely out of favour since Ange Postecoglou took charge over the summer, with his inability to play in a high line the main cause for continued snubs.

But it appears the England defender could be reunited with his old teammate in north London, with reports on Friday suggesting that a link-up with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich has already been given the green light.

Football Insider reports that Dier has made up his mind to join Bayern in a deal fully endorsed by Kane, although it will only go through if Tottenham can complete a center-back signing themselves first.

That scenario had looked a certainty after terms were agreed with Genoa over a deal for Raudu Dragusin, but it appears that the Romanian has had a change of heart over quitting the Serie A side midway through the season.

Tottenham also appear to have been priced out of a move for Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, so it’s unclear what path they will take next in bringing in another defender.

But in terms of Dier, Spurs are happy to let him go, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Bayern are said to have been considering a move for Dier since November, having struggled defensively at times this season despite only conceding 15 goals in 15 Bundesliga outings so far.

Football Insider adds that an agreement is in place regarding personal terms, with the player finally set to end his near 10-year stay in north London.

Dier looks set to follow Hugo Lloris out the door, after the Frenchman recently completed a move to MLS side LAFC.

He could also be joined by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in quitting Spurs in January, with the midfielder also a victim of Postecoglou’s high-octane brand of football.

Dier has only played 198 minutes of football this season, despite Tottenham suffering all sorts of injury and suspension issues.

Tottenham closer to Van de Ven return

Long-term absentees Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain on the sidelines, although the former is back in training and is expected to return soon.

Indeed, Postecoglou has often opted to play full-back Emerson Royal centrally ahead of Dier in a clear indication that he does not rate the player.

Ironically he could get the nod in Friday night’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham, with Postecoglou unlikely to risk injury to Ben Davies, who has been outstanding filling in for the absence of Van de Ven and Romero.

If Dier does face the Clarets it could well be his final appearance for the club, with Tottenham not back in action again until January 14 when they head to Manchester United.

