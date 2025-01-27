A former Manchester United manager has emerged as a potential candidate for Tottenham, with a report claiming that his extensive experience and ability to rebuild teams and be successful are attractive to the north London club, who have also made a decision on the immediate future of head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are in turmoil at the moment, with the team’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four all but gone. Spurs have lost five of their six league games and are only eight points above their relegation zone.

Spurs’ latest defeat in the Premier League came on Sunday when they lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were chants against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, with fans also frustrated with Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has been reporting for a while now that although Spurs are not planning to immediately sack Postecoglou, they are looking at potential candidates, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola featuring on the shortlist.

Thomas Frank of Brentford is also under consideration, and now Fichajes has thrown another name into the mix.

It has been reported that Spurs are considering former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag as a potential replacement for Postecoglou.

The 54-year-old was sacked by Man Utd in October 2024 after a run of poor results, and, shockingly, Tottenham are ready to give him another chance in the Premier League and bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fichajes has claimed that Tottenham have informed Postecoglou that his position as the head coach is in danger, with the report adding that the former Celtic boss is “on the ropes”.

What Tottenham like about Ten Hag is his “experience and ability to rebuild teams”. While the Dutchman could not guide Man Utd to Premier League success, he won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the Red Devils and also led Ajax to the Eredivisie title thrice.

Tottenham stance on Ange Postecoglou future

While certain sections of the Tottenham fans want Postecoglou gone, it seems that Levy is keeping faith in him for the time being.

According to talkSPORT, despite Tottenham’s defeat to Leicester at home in the Premier League on Sunday, the north London club have not changed their stance on Postecoglou.

The Tottenham board are behind Postecoglou at the moment, but there is always the possibility that things could change.

If Spurs do sack Postecoglou, then Ryan Mason could step up as the interim manager and guide the team.

Mason took interim charge of the Tottenham first team when Jose Mourinho was sacked in April 2021.

The 33-year-old former Spurs midfielder was given the managerial role on a temporary basis again after Cristian Stellini left following Antonio Conte’s exit in Match 2023.

Latest Tottenham news: Williams offer, Gimenez blow

While the future of Postecoglou is wrapped up in uncertainty, Tottenham are pressing ahead with their plans to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

A Spanish report has claimed that Tottenham are ready to pay the release clause in Nico Williams’s contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Williams is one of the best young wingers in Europe, and Spurs are willing to pay £49million for him now.

The problem for Tottenham is that Arsenal are also ready to trigger the release clause, with manager Mikel Arteta having been hugely impressed with him.

Tottenham also have their eyes on Tyler Dibling, but they are facing competition from Man Utd for the signature of the Southampton midfielder.

Dibling has been one of Southampton’s best players this season. With the Saints likely to get relegated to the Championship, there is a distinct possibility that the midfielder could leave either in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd could try to sign Dibling if they lose Alejandro Garnacho, but Southampton want £55m for the 18-year-old England Under-21 international midfielder.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could struggle to secure the services of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in the January transfer window.

Spurs are keen on the 23-year-old forward and are willing to pay £30m for the Mexico international. With AC Milan also in the race for the youngster. Feyenoord could raise their asking price to £40m, which would be beyond what Tottenham could offer now.

