Tottenham ‘especially’ eager to sign Arsenal, Wolves target and ruin club’s emergency contract talks

Tottenham are keen to bring Galatasaray and Denmark star Victor Nelsson to the Premier League in the January transfer window after the player was linked with Arsenal and Wolves in the summer, according to a report.

Nelsson is a 24-year-old centre-back who can also operate as a central defensive midfielder. Following spells at Nordsjaelland and Copenhagen, he joined Galatasaray in August 2021 and has gone on to play 91 times for the Turkish giants.

Nelsson’s great displays for Galatasaray have resulted in plenty of reports tipping him to leave for an English club. Spurs are understood to be his biggest admirers, though Arsenal and Wolves were also named as potential suitors during the last transfer window.

Ultimately, Nelsson ended up staying in the Turkish Super Lig. He has already made 11 appearances for Galatasaray this term, having helped them reach the Champions League group stage through an extensive qualifying campaign.

But a transfer for Nelsson is once again being talked up. As per Turkish outlet Aksam Spor, there are several teams who will attempt to capture him in January. Out of these clubs, it is Spurs and Sevilla who are ‘especially interested’.

Galatasaray are aware of the rising interest in their player and are taking steps to try and keep him. The report claims they have initiated contract talks with Nelsson and his agent. They’re planning to increase his salary and raise his release clause from €25m to €30m (£21.6-26m).

However, if Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou decides on Nelsson as one of his priority January targets, then it is hard to see Galatasaray preventing a transfer from going ahead.

This is because Spurs easily have the funds to match Nelsson’s release clause, even if it does rise to £26m. Plus, the 10-cap international will know that by joining Spurs he could earn far more money than by extending his contract with Galatasaray.

The defender may also want to test himself at the very highest level, an aim he can achieve by moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Galatasaray currently have an advantage over Postecoglou’s side in that they can offer Nelsson Champions League football. Although, with the way Spurs are playing it would not be a surprise if they managed Champions League qualification for next season.

