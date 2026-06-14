Tottenham can sign a player they want to bring back to the club for less than first agreed

A European giant has made it easier for Tottenham to re-sign a star from them after dropping his transfer fee, which a rival still won’t match.

Spurs are putting in work to strengthen their squad after they came dangerously close to being relegated from the Premier League last season. They have already signed defenders Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, while Pedro Porro has reportedly signed a new contract.

There are also moves being made in the midfield and the attack. In the final third, progress is being made to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, while they’re known to be eager to bring Joao Palhinha back.

The midfielder scored crucial goals against Wolves and Everton to keep Tottenham up, and the club see him as a useful re-addition to the squad, but for below the £26million option to buy from Bayern Munich.

They’re in luck, then, as Correio de Manha reports Bayern are ready to drop that to €25million (£21.5m).

That comes amid links with Sporting CP, Palhinha’s former side, with speculation over a move there hotting up as it’s said the Portuguese has ‘expressed a desire to return to his family.’

However, it’s said that they will pay ‘less than Bayern is asking’ so they may not be able to secure Palhinha if Spurs are willing to match the new asking price.

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Tottenham want Palhinha back

That Tottenham do want Palhinha back after 33 Premier League appearances is widely reported, and TEAMtalk is aware that they are hoping to complete a deal for him.

That was first revealed by sources in late May, so Spurs will want to be edging closer soon.

Amid links with Portuguese clubs including Sporting, TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are confident of bringing Palhinha back.

Whether they do so for the reduced price it’s believed they want remains to be seen.