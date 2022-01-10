Euro Paper Talk: Conte key as Tottenham seek swoop for under-the-radar title winner

Stefano Sensi is being lined up for a move to Tottenham Hotspur that could see one unwanted man exit in return, while a reporter has confirmed that Manchester United are in talks for an impressive midfielder deal – all according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

CONTE SEEKS STEFANO SENSI REUNION

Tottenham are trying to sign Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi on loan to reunite him with Antonio Conte.

That’s according to 90min, who mention Sensi as one of four Serie A players Spurs are showing an interest in.

Sensi is the most viable of any of the links. He has only started one league game since Simone Inzaghi replaced Conte in the summer.

Conte only started him in four league games last season too, but could give him a bigger platform if they reunite in north London. He is willing to overlook Sensi’s injury issues and take him to Tottenham.

It is claimed that Spurs are among a number of Premier League sides aiming to sign Sensi on loan.

What may work in their advantage is the fact that Inter have been linked with Tanguy Ndombele. The Spurs record signing’s future is in question again and a loan swap is not impossible.

But 90min also claim they have offered Ndombele to Roma, with the intention of taking either Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini or Ebrima Darboe in return.

Roma captain Pellegrini signed a long-term contract with his boyhood club in the summer, so that seems unlikely. Deals for Zaniolo and Darboe would also be difficult, although there may be more hope – certainly in the latter case – in the summer.

Stefano Sensi signing more likely

For now, Spurs’ best chance of strengthening their midfield – and potentially offloading Ndombele – would be to sign Sensi.

The former Sassuolo star has played for Inter since 2019, making 51 appearances. The 26-year-old is under contract at San Siro until 2024.

Tottenham, though, could try to prise him away in a move that would add to their options in midfield. Sensi would be competing for a place along with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks.

MAN UTD MIDFIELDER TALKS CONFIRMED

Manchester United are in talks to sign Denis Zakaria, who is on his way out of Borussia Monchengladbach. (Gianluigi Longari)

Paris Saint-Germain have presented an offer worth €7m per season to Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger. However, he prefers Real Madrid, even if they can’t offer as much. (Foot Mercato)

No club has presented a higher wage offer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie than Tottenham or PSG. His contract expires at the end of the season. (Sandro Sabatini)

Sevilla are set to make a fresh attempt at signing Anthony Martial from Man Utd. (Ekrem Konur)

Newcastle have looked into the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is available for up to €15m. However, the Frenchman is not considering them as a next destination. (Calciomercato)

Adama Traore is keen on joining Barcelona from Wolves in the summer to replace Ousmane Dembele. However, Tottenham have already made progress in their own pursuit of Traore. (Diario Sport)

MAN CITY, NEWCASTLE BATTLE FOR PSG ACE

Manchester City and Newcastle pose threats to Barcelona in their bid to take Xavi Simons back from PSG. (Fichajes)

The agent of Chelsea target Sergino Dest is “sceptical” of the Barcelona full-back leaving for Bayern Munich. (Bild)

West Ham want to take versatile defender Abdou Diallo on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. (RMC Sport)

Arsenal are insistent on reintegrating William Saliba after his loan spell with Marseille, despite the French club wanting to keep him. (L’Equipe)

Torino are open to offloading Leeds United target and former Fulham man Ola Aina. (Toro News)

PSV are keen to retain the services of Newcastle midfield target Ibrahima Sangare. (Voetbal International)

Everton and Newcastle are interested in Ajax winger David Neres. (Jeunes Footeux)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona want to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax as a long-term successor to Gerard Pique. (Tuttomercatoweb)

However, Barca are unlikely to make a move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid are interested in Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Watford have made contact with Reims over a transfer for the versatile Alexis Flips. The French side want to keep him in January, though. (Foot Mercato)

Jose Mourinho is set to sign compatriot Sergio Oliveira for Roma from his former club Porto. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Crystal Palace are having second thoughts about letting go of Saint-Etienne target Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Le Progres)

Villarreal want to take Pablo Sarabia back to La Liga after readying a €20m bid for the PSG winger, on loan at Sporting. (Record)