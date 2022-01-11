Tottenham have one rival in the race for a midfield signing as a second Spurs midfielder is told he can go, while an Arsenal man is offered to three clubs – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM, KESSIE TRANSFER RACE NARROWS

The transfer race for Franck Kessie has narrowed with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain leading the hunt for the AC Milan midfielder, according to a report.

Spurs are yet to make the first signing under their latest manager Antonio Conte, but much work analysing the squad has already been done. Indeed, Conte has finished his evaluation of his team and has reportedly identified areas of concern.

A new winger and a centre-back are supposedly two of the top priorities for the Italian in his first transfer window at Spurs.

However, reports have claimed for a while that Conte wants to bring in Milan midfielder Kessie. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has turned heads this season. Not only has he impressed in Serie A and in the Champions League, he has done so in the final year of his contract.

While Milan have tried to get him to extend, Sportitalia journalist Rudy Galetti has reported that there remains sizeable distance between Milan and Kessie.

And while a host of clubs have subsequently had links with snapping the midfielder up, Tottenham lead the race for him. Paris Saint-Germain are now their closest rivals for the transfer.

As for Spurs’ current midfield ranks, fresh doubt has emerged over the future of Tanguy Ndombele. Conte supposedly wants to move the Frenchman on after he again failed to convince in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe.

Now, Fichajes claims that Conte will also let Giovani Lo Celso depart from Tottenham’s midfield. Like Ndombele, the report claims that the Argentine has not truly convinced his manager.

Atletico Madrid therefore want to sign Lo Celso to bolster their own ranks.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

The representatives of Pablo Mari have offered the Arsenal defender to AC Milan, Sampdoria and Valencia. (Goal)

Sevilla chief Monchi has not gone back in with another bid for Anthony Martial after Manchester United turned down his club’s first offer. Indeed, Sevilla are now looking elsewhere for a new attacking signing. (Marca)

Barcelona have told Chelsea that they will not accept a bid of less than €20million (£17million) for American full-back Sergino Dest. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham have submitted a €15million (£12.5million) bid for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who is also on Newcastle’s radar. (Le10 Sport)

Leeds have entered the hunt for Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, but Hull have dropped out of the race. (La Lazio Siamo Noi)

EURO PAPER TALK – STAR EUROPEAN TRIO EYE NEW CONTRACTS

Luka Modric, 36, has agreed a new Real Madrid contract, despite reported interest from Manchester City. (AS)

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is also close to a new deal, following reported Manchester United interest. (Goal)

Meanwhile, Inter hope to tie midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to new terms by the end of January, with the Croatian in the final six months of his current agreement. (Fabrizio Romano)

Udinese are preparing a second bid worth €2million (£1.6million) for Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, following rejection in their first offer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Aston Villa and West Ham have registered initial interest in Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Clubs in Italy also want the Frenchman. (Foot Mercato)

BARCELONA CONTACT FORMER CHELSEA STAR

Barcelona have made contact with former Chelsea midfielder Oscar about a move to Camp Nou. However, his wages will prove a major barrier to a deal. (TNT Sports)

Barca have also identified Rayo Vallecano’s Stole Dimitrievski as their replacement if second-choice Neto leaves. (Sport)

Newcastle are ready to pay as much as €60million (£50million) for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. (O Jogo)

Still, Atletico Madrid have an eye on Nunez and could raise funds for a raid by selling Joao Felix to Manchester City. (O Jogo)

The La Liga club are looking towards Valencia’s versatile star Daniel Wass as a replacement for Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier. (Mundo Deportivo)