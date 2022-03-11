Euro Paper Talk: Classy Serie A centre-back taking English lessons amid strong Tottenham, Liverpool links

Classy Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, who is wanted by Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City, is reportedly taking English lessons ahead of a proposed Premier League switch, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk also suggests that Arsenal and Leicester are battling for an Italy winger.

TORINO STAR IN FRESH HINT OVER PREM SWITCH

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is reportedly taking English classes at a private institute in Turin, leading to further speculation that he could be bound for the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old only recently extended his contract with the Serie A until 2024. But that has not stopped speculation over a potential exit come the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport, the Granata will agree to sell the Brazil international for €30m in the summer. And with that sort of figure in mind, several clubs have already registered an interest.

A trio of teams in Italy are keen, namely Juventus, Inter and Milan. However, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on bringing the player to England.

The report adds that the Premier League trio will have scouts in attendance during Torino’s Serie A clash against Inter on Sunday night.

The fact that Bremer is taking English lessons does appear to suggest that he is bound for the UK.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport reported recently that Inter have already reached a verbal agreement with Bremer. They have yet to shake hands with Torino on that deal, however.

ARSENAL, LEICESTER IN BERARDI BATTLE

Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in a move for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi. (Calciomercato)

Four clubs are said to have emerged as interested parties in a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The clubs named are Tottenham, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. (Tuttomercato)

Barcelona and Juventus are considering signing Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica in the summer. (Ekrem Konur)

A number of teams are monitoring a potential deal for Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui. Arsenal, Leeds, Barcelona and AC Milan are all mentioned. (Calciomercato)

Talented Brazilian winger Savinho is joining Manchester City from Atletico Mineiro in a €6.5million deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have set their sights on a summer move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao. (El Desmarque)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Wolves have held transfer talks with Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Pedrinho. (Fichajes)

Inter Milan are ready to let Alexis Sanchez go later this year. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are planning with Inaki Pena for the future but Neto will leave in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

American investors want to buy Napoli, but Aurelio De Laurentiis values the club at €700m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have been dealt a potential transfer blow in their bid to land Dani Olmo this summer. The player admits he does not want to leave RB Leizpig. (BILD)

AC Milan are tracking Empoli defender Mattia Viti. (Calciomercato)

Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo could return to Barcelona this summer. (O Jogo)