Jose Mourinho wants to thwart old club Tottenham in their chase for a Roma midfielder, while AC Milan are considering a move for a big-money Arsenal flop – both in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MOURINHO TO THWART SPURS IN MIDFIELDER CHASE

Jose Mourinho has moved to tie down Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe on a longer contract amid strong interest from Tottenham.

Darboe was linked with Spurs last month, with sporting director Fabio Paratici expected to busy in January as he gives Antonio Conte new options for his Spurs squad.

Conte is believed to have already given chairman Daniel Levry and Paratici a list of targets, with Darboe among them.

The 20-year-old came through Roma’s academy and has only made 10 first-team appearances so far.

Four of those have come this season, with three in the Europa Conference League. However, the report in Calciomercato states that Mourinho has seen enough of the player to be convinced that he will have a more significant role moving forwards.

Indeed, Roma blocked moves from other clubs to take the 20-year-old on loan over the summer and now want to tie him down to a new contract.

Tottenham viewed Darboe as very much one for the future, so with that in mind it will not affect Conte’s current plans to improve his midfield – should the player stay put.

Paratici is more likely to switch his focus to other top targets, including the likes of AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

MILAN CHASING ARSENAL FORWARD

AC Milan have identified Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe as a transfer target. (Il Milanista)

Paul Pogba’s time at Old Trafford could be over with Manchester United ready to move on from the France star. (Marca)

Man Utd and Newcastle target Marcelo Brozovic wants to stay at Inter and is in talks over a new deal. (Fabrizio Biasin)

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is the subject of interest from Tottenham. (Kicker)

West Ham United are ‘very interested’ in a move for Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark. (Sport 1)

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches ahead of the January window. (Le10Sport)

LIVERPOOL TARGET HAS PSG TALKS

Representatives of Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi met with PSG officials on Thursday. (Sport 1)

Veteran defender Thiago Silva is eyeing another contract extension at Chelsea. (O Dia)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has knocked back an approach from Newcastle. (Sport)

Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria would rather join Barcelona next summer than head to Real Madrid. (El Nacional)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has emerged on Barcelona’s transfer radar. (Sport)

Newcastle have added Lens star Seko Fofana to their transfer shortlist. (Foot Mercato)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest star name to be linked with Newcastle. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are monitoring River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. (Marca)

Former Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes is in the running to become Newcastle’s new director of football. (ESPN Football)

AC Milan are close to finalising a contract renewal for Theo Hernandez. (Rudy Galetti)

RB Bragantino star Artur Victor Guimaraes has denied reports he has been contacted by Barcelona. (ESPN Football)

Real Madrid are monitoring teenage Flamengo striker Matheus Franca. (ESPN Brasil)

AC Milan have offered a new deal to Alessio Romagnoli worth €3.5m per season. (Calciomercato)

Roma are plotting a swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera. (Calciomercato)

Genoa are looking to reinforce the midfield with the signing of Stanislav Lobotka. (Nicolo Schira)