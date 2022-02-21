Tottenham could spend over £75million on a star Serie A duo to transform Antonio Conte’s team, while Lazio plan a raid on Chelsea – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM EYEING SERIE A DUO

Inter duo Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez are on Tottenham’s radar for the summer transfer window and Fabio Paratici could launch a double raid, according to a report.

Spurs have faced significant troubles ever since they sacked Mauricio Pochettino as manager in 2019. As a result, current boss Antonio Conte is on a mission to resolve the issues in the team.

He removed four first-team players from his squad in January on a mix of permanent and loan deals. Meanwhile, he added Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players started and impressed in Spurs’ thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday, helping Conte to stun the Premier League leaders.

However, the manager knows there is a lot more work to get Spurs performing consistently like that. Indeed, defence is a key area that needs work and reports have already revealed Tottenham’s interest in De Vrij.

Conte worked with the Netherlands international centre-back during his recent spell in the Inter dugout. According to another claim from Inter Live, though, Spurs chief Paratici could well attempt a double raid on Inter.

The report claims that Paratici, Tottenham’s director of football, also wants to bring in Argentina international striker Lautaro Martinez. The 24-year-old has become one of Europe’s top forwards in recent seasons, netting 61 goals in 165 Inter appearances.

Inter Live claims that Paratici could offer between €90million (£75million) and €100million (£83million) for the duo.

Inter, though, would demand between €110million (£91million) and €120million (£100million) for the pair.

In any case, Conte has regularly insisted that he needs serious backing from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. De Vrij and Martinez would prove a statement double signing for the north London club.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Lazio still want to sign Chelsea’s on-loan Lyon full-back Emerson Palmieri in the summer transfer window. (Ignazio Genuardi)

Lucas Vazquez will look to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. His contract only runs out in 2024, but he wants more game time. His £10million fee could also be attractive to suitors. (El Nacional)

But Madrid will offer a new contract to Vinicius Junior that will run until 2027. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is dreaming of a move to Madrid. (Calciomercato)

James Rodriguez has insisted that he wanted to stay at Everton but suggested that Rafael Benitez wanted him out of the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

EURO PAPER TALK – ATLETICO ISSUES AHEAD OF MAN UTD

Atletico Madrid are facing selection issues ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester United, with Thomas Lemar, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha doubts. Yannick Carrasco is also absent through a ban. (AS)

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he is in talks about becoming part of Argentina’s coaching staff for the World Cup following his retirement. (ESPN)

Barcelona head coach Xavi has hailed Sergino Dest’s improvement as a major sign of the recent progress at the club. (ESPN)

Xavi also hailed 19-year-old midfielder Pedri as the “best player in the world in his position” following Barca’s 4-1 win over Valencia on Sunday. (Eurosport)

Bayern Munich also won 4-1 last weekend, but manager Julian Nagelsmann rued a muscle injury for Corentin Tolisso against Greuther Furth. (Get German Football News)

PAULO DYBALA CONTRACT LATEST

Juventus are willing to meet Paulo Dybala’s demands for a new contract, but his agent must now drop his commission demands. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have given up hope of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid are therefore expecting a clear run at the France striker’s signature. (Sport)

Tottenham-linked AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie would excel in the Premier League according to the manager who coached him on loan at Cesena in the 2015/16 season. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are considering a move for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic amid continued uncertainty over contract extension talks. (Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has said that his side’s 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach has given them confidence ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against Rangers at Ibrox. (Spox)