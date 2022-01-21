Tottenham and Chelsea have joined the race to sign explosive Lille forward Jonathan David, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign a second Torino star, on top of Gleison Bremer.

LONDON RIVALS JOIN JONATHAN DAVID RACE

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David.

The list of top clubs chasing the Canadian attacker is growing all the time, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona also keen to strike a deal for the 21-year-old.

David, who is renowned for his pace and power, has more than three years remaining on his existing contract, with TSN reporting last week that the player is not actively looking to leave.

However, given his form in France, it’s expected that several big-money bids will be forthcoming – although a summer move is more likely than a January one.

TSN adds that David is ‘open’ to every possibility, with his agent Nick Mavromaras saying that the forward would “benefit from a summer move.”

“The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project [club ambition]?” Mavromaras said.

“There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be [David’s] next destination.”

AFCON makes Kessie transfer more complicated for Tottenham AFCON will disrupt Tottenham’s attempts to sign Franck Kessie this January as AC Milan don’t want to lose midfielder on free transfer

David is currently tied for first in the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 12 goals from his 21 outings.

Links to forward players are not surprising for both Tottenham and Chelsea.

The former are looking for a back-up to Harry Kane who could also partner the England skipper, while Thomas Tuchel remains unconvinced by both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

When will Salah, Mahrez, Mane and the rest of AFCON Premier League players return?

NEWCASTLE OFFERED CHANCE TO SIGN SERIE A STAR

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Torino defender Koffi Djidji alongside teammate Gleison Bremer this month. (The Athletic)

Juventus are looking to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the signing of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. A rival bid is now on the table. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone confirmed the club has received an offer from a Premier League side for Vlahovic, but the striker has “other ideas”. (La Nazione)

It ‘seems inevitable’ that Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United this month. Everton, Newcastle United and Wolves all want a deal. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Roma still want to bring in Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is also a target for PSG. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Arsenal and AC Milan midfield target Renato Sanches has put contract talks with Lille on hold. (Sportitalia)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea have turned down approaches from Leicester and Roma for defender Malang Sarr. (Ekrem Konur)

Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid teammates believe the out-of-favour forward will stay at the Bernabeu until the summer. He will then make a decision over his long-term future. (ESPN Football)

Atletico Madrid are close to extending the contract of centre-back Felipe. (Marca)

Watford are finalising a permanent deal to sign Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu. (Sky Sports)

Valencia are eager to sign Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara before the end of the month. (Nicolo Schira)

Roma’s former Tottenham defender Federico Fazio is close to joining Salernitana on a free transfer. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Sevilla have turned their attention to Lyon forward Moussa Dembele. (Marca)

Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun is wanted by AC Milan. (Nicolo Schira)