Tottenham close in on a star defender and also want a striker, while Arsenal tussle for another standout attacker – all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM EYEING SPENCE, KALAJDZIC DEALS

Djed Spence is most likely to sign for Tottenham ahead of a summer scramble for the Nottingham Forest full-back on loan from Middlesbrough, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has turned heads after moving across the Championship last summer. While he has starred in 29 league games, he has caught the eye further with his FA Cup displays.

Indeed, he impressed as Forest dumped out Arsenal and holders Leicester to progress to the fifth round. As a result, he has had transfer links with Tottenham and Arsenal in recent months.

Bayern Munich have also registered interest in Spence and Goal adds that fellow Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are monitoring his progress.

However, the report claims that Tottenham are the favourites to sign Spence this summer. Spurs reportedly made a bid in January, but Middlesbrough knocked back their advances. Nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s club continue to monitor him closely.

Elsewhere, Kicker claims that Conte is also plotting to bring Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic to north London.

Tottenham had interest last summer, but a shoulder injury in August put paid to a deal.

Austria international Kalajdzic only returned in January. He has struggled to get back to the form he showed last season, when he netted 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga outings.

As such, Kicker adds that the chances of the forward staying beyond the summer are remote.

Indeed, Tottenham, West Ham, Bayern, Leipzig and Dortmund are also watching Kalajdzic’s developments. His contract expires next summer, so this summer presents the last chance for Stuttgart to get a decent fee for him if he does not sign a new contract.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Club Brugge striker Noa Lang, but Leicester are also in the race. Brugge want up to €40million (£33million) for their former Ajax man. (Jeunes Footeux)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has rejected claims that his club have offered Kylian Mbappe a €200m (£166million) contract to persuade him to stay, following Real Madrid interest. (L’Equipe)

Although, Leonardo admitted that it is not a simple task convincing the France striker to sign a new deal. (L’Equipe)

Meanwhile, Leonardo also revealed that PSG continue to back manager Mauricio Pochettino fully. Furthermore, the Man Utd target has shown no real signs of wanting to leave. (L’Equipe)

The representatives of Chelsea striker Timo Werner will meet club officials in the coming weeks to seek clarification on Thomas Tuchel’s plan for his fellow German. But if those talks do not go well, Werner will seriously consider his future. (Goal)

EURO PAPER TALK – REAL MADRID PLOT WIRTZ MOVE

Real Madrid still want to sign Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz. However, they are willing to wait until next summer to make their move. (Defensa Central)

Madrid are also looking for a new right-back as they prepare to sell Dani Carvajal. While Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot is on their radar, their top target is Pedro Porro of Sporting, on loan from Manchester City. (El Nacional)

Barcelona are looking to finalise new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi by the end of March following heightened Premier League interest in the pair. (Sport)

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s future at Lazio is uncertain and Man Utd are subsequently among the clubs monitoring his situation. (LazioNews24)

Fabian Ruiz turned down “a lot of money” from Newcastle in January and the Napoli midfielder will consequently cost €60million this summer. (AS)

AC MILAN REACH BOTMAN AGREEMENT

AC Milan have reached an agreement over a five-year contract to sign Newcastle centre-back target Sven Botman from Lille. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that he came close to signing for Everton, but ex-Lille man Nicolas Pepe convinced the centre-back to join him at Arsenal. (Le Petit Lillois)

Inter would accept a bid of between €25million (£20million) and €30million (£25million) for Botman’s fellow Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij. Tottenham have interest and would be willing to offer a four-year contract worth €6.5million (£5.3million) per season. (InterLive)

Meanwhile, Inter are rekindling their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram. (Tuttosport)

Benfica midfielder Julian Weigl has been offered to both AC Milan and Roma. The former have no plans to sign the German, but Roma are keen on a €35million (£29million) deal. (Calciomercato)

Jose Gaya has said that Valencia will “always be in his heart” amid transfer links with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)