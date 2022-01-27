Tottenham are willing to up their bid to beat rivals to the signing of Porto attacking sensation Luis Diaz, while Chelsea are in contact with Barcelona over landing a potential replacement for Juventus target Jorginho – both in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS LAUNCH FRESH BID FIR PORTO SENSATION

Tottenham are ready to launch a new and improved bid in their efforts to land Porto attacking sensation Luis Diaz before the January window slams shut.

Antonio Conte’s men have already had a £37million bid, plus £9m more in add-ons, rejected by the Portuguese outfit but have not given up on the signing just yet.

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol claims that Porto wants in the region of £50m, so the clubs are not that far apart in their valuation.

SIC Noticias were the first to break the news of Spurs’ initial offer. However, talk of a deal has ramped up, as Monday’s deadline draws ever nearer.

Solhekol said: “Portuguese sources have told us that Spurs are willing to pay €45m (£37m) for him plus €10m (£9m) in add-ons, so that is a total of €55m (£46m). Porto want about €60m (£50m), so the two clubs not that far apart.”

Diaz has scored 16 goals in 28 games this season and also laid on six assists. He is widely considered as one of the best young talents in world football.

Tottenham are growing increasingly desperate to land new talent for Conte, who still wants at least three players brought in before the window closes.

Diaz signing could offset Traore blow

The proposed signing of Adama Traore looks set to collapse, with the winger’s old club Barcelona tipped to complete a deal.

Conte also wants a new centre-back and a midfielder, but time is very clearly running out.

The move for Diaz does, however, throw up one major question over where he will be played.

The exciting attacker lines up on the left side of the forward line, which is exactly where Son Heung-Min does his best work.

But Conte has previously hinted at using the South Korean as either a No.10 or a central striker in a change to his attack.

Chelsea have approached Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, which would allow Jorginho to sign with Juventus in the summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus. The Argentina striker has yet to sign a new contract and could on a free this summer. (TMW)

Barcelona are confident that they can pip Tottenham to the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore. (ESPN)

Juventus are still working on Arsenal and Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic’s contract and agents fees. More talks are expected to take place on Thursday but a deal is in place. (Fabrizio Romano)

Palmeiras are considering slapping a €100m release clause on 15-year-old sensation Endrick. The youngster is wanted by Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and clubs in Spain. (Lance)

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Arsenal target Luka Jovic in the January transfer window. (Marca)

ARSENAL TOLD TO UP OFFER FOR PSV WINGER

Arsenal have been warned they will need more than €29.9m if they wish to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez still wants three more signings before the transfer window closes. Nicolas Tagliafico, Alvaro Morata and Adama Traore are the trio mooted. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton are ready to make a loan move for Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. (Corriere dello Sport)

Premier League target Ousmane Dembele is determined to stay and prove himself at Barcelona. (Sport)

Alessio Romagnoli is unhappy with AC Milan’s latest contract offer, leaving his future uncertain. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Multiple reports claim that Salernitana will not sign Diego Costa. The Italian club are unconvinced by the striker’s fitness and motivation. (Sky Sport Italia)

Barcelona already have a plan to tie talented youngster Gavi down to a new contract and will begin talks in early February. (Sport)

Real Madrid star Isco is already receiving offers ahead of the end of his current contract. An unnamed Qatari club has already made an offer for his services. (El Chiringuito)

Valencia utility man Daniel Wass will join Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided to implement a salary cap for all of the club’s new signings starting from June 30. (Sport)

Talks in progress between Venezia and Benevento to try to reach an agreement for Gianluca Lapadula. (Nicolo Schira)

