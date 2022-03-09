Jonas Hofmann is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, who could tempt him away from the Bundesliga, while one Liverpool ace is being linked with Atletico Madrid and one Atletico Madrid ace is being linked with Liverpool in Wednesday’s Euro transfer gossip.

TOTTENHAM KEEN TO SWOOP FOR JONAS HOFMANN

Tottenham Hotspur could tempt right-winger Jonas Hofmann away from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, according to SportBild.

By the end of a season in which he has already scored eight goals – more than any of his teammates – Hofmann will only have a year left on his contract. His current employers would like him to renew, but he is aware of a number of other options.

Bild (via Sport Witness) are reporting that Tottenham have shown an interest before and still are doing. Hence, they could take their chance to sign him in the summer. The same goes for fellow suitors Atletico Madrid.

But if Gladbach are to tie him down to longer terms, he would possibly have to take a pay-cut. In contrast, Tottenham or Atletico could improve what he earns. Therefore, a move may appeal.

Hofmann has never played in the Premier League before, instead spending all his career in Germany. He has earned 10 caps for his country since 2020.

Turning 30 in the summer, he has plenty of experience and quality, so could be ready to take his chance at stepping up.

It will be a busy summer for Spurs, who will need to appease head coach Antonio Conte in the transfer market. They gave him two new players in January, but also saw some of his targets move elsewhere.

One of those that got away was right-winger Adama Traore, whom Conte intended to convert into a wing-back. It is not clear what role he would have in mind for Hofmann.

However, he appears to be a name on the shortlist of managing director Fabio Paratici, who will be planning already for his third transfer window with the club.

LIVERPOOL LOOK AT ATLETICO MADRID TALENT – AND VICE VERSA

Liverpool have placed Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente on their shortlist for the summer transfer window, while Diego Simeone is dreaming of signing Roberto Firmino for the La Liga side. (Fichajes)

Chelsea have made offers for Barcelona pair Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, who are also of interest to Newcastle and Manchester United respectively. (Diario Sport)

Ousmane Dembele ignores Chelsea and Juventus for Manchester United? Manchester United are in pole position to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer after reports say Chelsea and Juventus are out of the race

Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are in a battle for Ajax winger Antony – along with Bayern Munich. (Fichajes)

Erling Haaland could overrule his agent Mino Raiola by choosing to join Manchester City instead of Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Diogo Dalot is nearing a move from Manchester United to Roma at the request of Jose Mourinho. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have identified Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet as a cost-effective transfer target – but would have to beat rivals Arsenal to his signature. (Fichajes)

Newcastle and Man Utd are in the background for midfielder Boubacar Kamara, whom Atletico Madrid want to sign on a free transfer. (Foot Mercato)

MAN CITY TRYING TO POACH PREM STAR

Manchester City and Real Madrid are battling for the signature of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Foot Mercato)

Andreas Christensen could be announced as a Barcelona player for after his Chelsea contract expires as early as this week. (Diario Sport)

But Chelsea have the option to extend the contract of Cesar Azpilicueta and could therefore prevent Barcelona signing him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli want to sign Southampton defensive duo Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu in a summer revamp. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is on a list of Barcelona targets to provide competition for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham are eyeing the signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (AS)

Fiorentina want to sign Lucas Torreira permanently from Arsenal, but their option to buy is only active before the transfer window opens – and they want to pay a lower fee. (La Nazione)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Real Sociedad are in pole position to sign Juan Mata when his Man Utd contract expires. (Todofichajes)

West Ham are interested in bringing Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu back to the Premier League. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are looking at Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui as right-back targets. (SportBild)

Juventus are aiming to extend the contract of Mattia De Sciglio beyond its expiry date of this summer. (Calciomercato)

Lazio are trying to sign AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, who grew up a supporter of the Rome-based club. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Dries Mertens could be on his way out of Napoli at the end of the season. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Juventus and Inter Milan are battling for Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi. (Fichajes)