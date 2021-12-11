UEFA have confirmed that they have altogether cancelled the final Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham and Rennes.

Following successive wins against Brentford and Norwich, Spurs were gearing up to decide their European fate. However, a coronavirus outbreak at the club put paid to their plans.

Indeed, 13 people at the club – including eight players – tested positive. As a result, UEFA postponed Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against the French side.

In the days since, UEFA have worked with both clubs to try and find a new date for the fixture. However, European football’s governing body have now confirmed that the match will not take place at all.

A statement read: “Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place.

“In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found.

“As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”

Annex J says that the club that cannot play the match is responsible for the fixture not taking place.

As a result, UEFA could declare that Tottenham have forfeited the match. That would hand Rennes an automatic 3-0 win.

Following Vitesse Arnhem’s 3-1 win over Mura in Thursday’s other match in Group G, Vitesse moved up to second. Spurs sit third and a win would have taken them above Vitesse on goal difference.

However, Spurs’ fate now lies in UEFA’s hands. The coronavirus outbreak has also affected their Premier League plans, with Sunday’s clash against Brighton postponed.

Leicester follow Tottenham into Conference League

While Tottenham could yet bow out of the Europa Conference League, Leicester have dropped into the competition.

The Foxes’ 3-2 Europa League defeat to Napoli left them third in Group C.

Still, Brendan Rodgers admitted that he will have to research the Europa Conference League before his side take part in it.

The manager said: “I’ve got to be honest I don’t even know what the competition is, in all fairness.

“I was focused on the Europa League, winning this group or at the very least finishing second.

“So with all due respect to the competition I’m not really sure what it is. But I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.”

Tottenham will hope to return to action against Leicester next Thursday.