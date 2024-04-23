A Feyenoord director admits the club have been trying to sign Bryan Gil for “several transfer windows” and are still interested in the Tottenham man.

The Spain international joined Tottenham in 2021 from Sevilla for an initial £21.6m on a five-year deal, in a part-exchange for Erik Lamela, but since then he has made just 42 appearances – just 14 of which have been starting roles.

The former Eibar loanee has also had loan spells at Valencia and Sevilla since moving to Spurs and in January he was linked with Brighton and Fiorentina, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying the 23-year-old was happy to stay at the north London outfit for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

He told Football London in February: “It’s not an issue with me. Yeah, there was a bit of interest in Bryan, a bit of interest in a lot of our players, but I’ve said this before it is not my role to push people out in that kind of situation. I still very much regard them as our players and Bryan is a fantastic young player.

“He works so hard to improve every day and this first half of the year he’s had a couple of injuries. People shouldn’t underestimate that, especially in a set-up like ours where most of the guys who had a strong pre-season are the ones that hit the ground running.

“He missed out on that but he wants to improve, loves the environment and we love having him part of the group. He’s still a young player with plenty of time to develop and happy to have him around for this second half of the year.”

‘We are looking at what is possible’

Now it turns out Gil, who has made two starts from just 11 appearances this term, has been a target for Eredivisie side and former European champions Feyenoord for quite some time but a move has never come to fruition.

According to Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese, the Dutch side are interested in recruiting the winger, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, but admit it will not be easy to acquire his services.

He told Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, via 1908.nl: “The fact that we are in the race for Gil has been the case for several transfer windows. We are looking again at what is possible.

“We offer a fantastic platform to give boys a good continuation of their career. Or to show themselves again. Gil is a good player, but there are many more clubs that are looking at that boy.”

Reports suggest Gil is growing frustrated with a lack of playing time and if he is not more involved going forward, he would be open to a permanent transfer rather than another loan deal.