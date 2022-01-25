Everton have emerged as a surprise late contender to sign Tanguy Ndombele after the Frenchman was given his marching orders by Tottenham.

Ndombele, 25, appears destined to depart north London over the next six days. Tottenham’s record £55.45m signing has undoubted talent at his disposal. However, a succession of managers have been unable to harness it.

PSG have emerged as the likeliest contender to sign the playmaker. A loan deal has been touted, and Fabio Paratici was reportedly hard at work negotiating favourable terms for Spurs.

The prospect of a swap had also been mooted. However, in a humbling development, PSG were reportedly unable to convince any of their stars to move the other way.

Nevertheless, the loan route remains open, but the latest from Sky Sports has revealed Everton are plotting to scupper Maurico Pochettino’s plans.

Ndombele given exit greenlight

Ndombele has reportedly been given the greenlight to secure a deal after being told he can leave. Everton are eyeing a loan move of their own, though face an uphill struggle to convince Ndombele to snub Paris for Merseyside.

Sky’s reporter, Kavel Solhekol, stated on the Transfer Show: “Tanguy Ndombele has been told he can move on loan. PSG have been in talks to sign him.

“I was told this afternoon that Everton are one of the clubs that are interested in taking him on loan.

“But I think, as far as the player is concerned, it’s much more likely that he would want to return to France.

“So PSG I think are in pole position if he is to leave Spurs.”

Tottenham bid for thrilling Porto winger

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to beat Man Utd and Liverpool to the signature of FC Porto’s Luis Diaz after lodging an official bid, per reports.

Pedro Sepulveda of Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias reports that the 25-year-old is subject of a €45million bid from the north London side.

Daniel Levy has typically gone in with a lowball offer, with Diaz valued closer to €60m earlier this window. But the report adds that Spurs are actually considering breaking their transfer record to sign the forward.

Diaz has scored 64 goals in 275 career appearances and has netted an impressive 16 times already this term.

The bid was also confirmed by trusted transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano. The Italian added Diaz ‘dreams’ of a Premier League switch, but reaching a deal this week will not be easy.

