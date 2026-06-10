All the ins and outs for Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur avoided relegation from the Premier League and are now building towards what they hope will be a brighter future under Roberto De Zerbi.

Big changes have been brewing for Tottenham and their confirmation of top-flight status should allow them to unlock some more ambitious plans.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Spurs make this summer and every player leaving.

Tottenham signings

Andy Robertson

From: Liverpool

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 32

After coming close to signing Robertson in January, Spurs stuck it out and have got their man on a free after his Liverpool contract expired.

De Zerbi, said: “Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team.

“He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch.

“I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him.”

Robertson will add some experience to the Spurs squad and provide competition for Destiny Udogie at left-back.

Tottenham exits

Yves Bissouma

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

After four years in north London, Bissouma has been released at the end of his contract.

Bissouma made 111 appearances in his Spurs career, but only 11 of those were in his final season.

What we’re expecting at Tottenham

Spurs are looking to quickly follow up the capture of Robertson with further reinforcements for their defence.

They have agreed a deal to sign Marcos Senesi as a free agent once his contract with Bournemouth expires and have also been bidding for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Elsewhere, attacking upgrades are a must, with Manchester City winger Savinho remaining a top target.

A new goalkeeper is also likely to be on the agenda. In fact, there aren’t many positions Spurs wouldn’t consider strengthening after the season they just had.

A decision must be made about the future of Joao Palhinha after his loan spell from Bayern Munich.

As for other exits, plenty of players could find themselves at risk of being shown the door due to sub-par seasons.