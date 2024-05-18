Timo Werner’s time at RB Leipzig ‘seems to be closed’ but the former Chelsea man is reportedly still hoping to see his Tottenham loan spell turned into a permanent move.

There was much excitement when the German international swapped Leipzig for Chelsea in 2020 for £47.5m after scoring 34 goals in 45 games for the Bundesliga side in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, despite his excellent work rate, Werner often flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 23 times in 89 appearances.

It spoke volumes that the Stuttgart-born forward rejoined Leipzig in 2022, this time for £25.3m as Chelsea made a substantial loss on their hefty investment.

‘Turbo Timo’ had clearly lost his mojo after scoring 18 times in 54 games for The Red Bulls and he was then shipped out on loan to Tottenham in January, with an option for the transfer to become permanent at the end of the season.

Mere weeks after heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Werner expressed how he felt reinvigorated at Spurs and was delighted to have made the move.

‘Immediately feel at home’

In February, he told Sky Germany: “The fun has completely returned. I’ve changed a lot as a person; I’ve become much happier. After five games, you can say the transfer has paid off.

“But the season is still long. I want to build on the initial performances. It has already been worthwhile for the five games, just playing our football in our stadium.

“Sometimes things don’t click between individuals or even between tactics and players anymore. I can’t complain about a few people in Leipzig; the situation just wasn’t working for me. It no longer brought me the joy I had felt for a long time.

“In Leipzig, it just didn’t fit in the end. That’s why it was the right step for all parties involved that I go to Tottenham. The fact that things are working out so well here, and I immediately feel at home, wasn’t something one would have thought at the beginning.”

Since then he has made 14 outings for Spurs, scoring twice and turning provider on three occasions, before a thigh injury ended his season.

Despite his somewhat underwhelming numbers, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was clearly happy the north London outfit recruited the 28-year-old in the winter transfer window.

In April, he said: “In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time. I think he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve.”

Earlier this month, German publication Bild claimed Leipzig were worried Tottenham had not contacted them about signing the attacker on a permanent deal.

It is understood Spurs have a £14.5m buying option that has to be activated before June 14 – which is just under four weeks away.

Werner wants Spurs move amid uncertain future

Now, a fresh report from Bild states that Werner is ‘very comfortable’ in London and that his time with Leipzig is seemingly over, even though his contract there runs until the summer of 2026.

Incidentally, Werner reportedly made a ‘secret visit’ to Leipzig where their medical staff assessed his injury. It is not yet known how serious the issue is but his trip provided no extra clarity on where his future lies.

Now that the Bundesliga season is over, with Leipzig finishing fourth, manager Marco Rose and more will head off on their summer break, meaning the Tottenham loanee won’t be able to resolve his next steps for the time being.

It may just be a case of wait and see with Werner, Spurs, and Leipzig.