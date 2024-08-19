Tottenham get green light to complete exciting Brazilian deal, but Prem raid hits snag

Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to signing Brazilian talent Vanderson, though their move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has hit a problem, according to reports.

Tottenham need to sign a new right-back after finally getting Emerson Royal off their books, with the 25-year-old having joined AC Milan for an initial €15million (£12.7m) which could rise to €18m (£15.3m). Ange Postecoglou’s current first-choice right-back is Pedro Porro, but he wants Tottenham to land another player in the position who can battle Porro for his starting role.

Tottenham do also have Djed Spence in their squad, and Postecoglou hinted over the weekend that the Englishman could be reintegrated into his first-team plans.

However, Spence has had a troublesome spell at Tottenham since moving to North London in July 2022, and a permanent transfer to Genoa collapsed earlier this summer.

Postecoglou has identified Monaco star Vanderson as the player who can provide Porro with solid competition.

Tottenham begun talks with Monaco for the two-cap Brazil international last week and have since drawn up a £27m offer for his services.

That bid has yet to be officially sent, but Spurs have been given encouragement that they can tie up the deal anyway.

According to the latest from the French media, Monaco ‘anticipate’ that Vanderson will leave this summer as Spurs advance towards his capture.

Tottenham transfers: Vanderson boost amid Eze update

Spurs have seemingly been given the green light to complete the deal too, as Monaco have already landed on a replacement for the 23-year-old.

The Ligue 1 outfit will swoop for PSV right-back Jordan Teze, should Vanderson’s move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium be confirmed. It is even claimed that Teze has played his last game for PSV ahead of a potential switch to Monaco.

While Spurs have been given good news in their pursuit of Vanderson, Eze appears less likely to join Postecoglou’s project.

Both Spurs and Manchester City have been tipped to swoop for the playmaker amid his electric performances for Palace.

Whenever they have received approaches for Eze, Palace have stood firm and told interested clubs that his £68m release clause must be met in full before the transfer can be agreed.

As per the latest reports, Eze’s exit clause has now expired. Unfortunately for Spurs and City, this now puts Palace in an even stronger position as they are likely to demand upwards of £70m before selling him.

The Eagles have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, and they do not want to sell another top performer in Eze.

The England star could try to push for a big move, but it will very difficult for him to get his way. As such, Spurs must start to pursue different attacking targets, as they look to follow up on the shock capture of Burnley winger Wilson Odobert.

