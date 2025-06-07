Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou, despite his recent Europa League triumph, and sources have exclusively revealed the reasons behind the decision to TEAMtalk.

The decision, driven by chairman Daniel Levy, stems from major concerns over the team’s Premier League form and the unsustainable nature of Postecoglou’s high-intensity system, which has led to a string of injuries.

Sources inside Tottenham disclosed that Postecoglou’s resistance to adapting his coaching methods was a significant factor in his dismissal.

The Australian’s training sessions, heavily focused on small-sided games, failed to prepare players — particularly defenders — for the physical demands of their high-line tactics.

Sources also explained that the lack of training for long sprints left players vulnerable to muscle injuries, especially hamstrings, as their bodies were unprepared for the “massive loads” during matches.

Despite repeated recommendations to adjust his approach, Postecoglou remained steadfast, leading to predictable injury setbacks.

The club’s Head of Performance, Sam Pooley, departed for Rangers amid these concerns, with sources citing the unsustainable training regime as a key reason for his exit.

Levy faced a critical decision: invest heavily in new players to cover his system or change direction entirely. Ultimately, the latter prevailed.

Postecoglou’s sacking comes despite his strong bond with the squad and his proven ability to deliver silverware, as evidenced by the Europa League success. However, the mounting injury toll and inconsistent league results outweighed his achievements.

To that end, Spurs’ hierarchy believes a more sustainable approach is needed to compete in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank tops Levy wishlist

Attention has now turned to Brentford’s Thomas Frank, who tops Tottenham’s managerial shortlist to replace the Australian.

The club is preparing to approach the highly regarded Danish coach, known for his pragmatic and adaptable style, as they seek to stabilize their campaign.

Postecoglou’s exit marks the end of a bold but flawed era at Spurs.

While his attacking philosophy won hearts and trophies, the physical toll it exacted proved too costly.

Fans will hope Frank, if appointed, can blend success with sustainability to push Tottenham forward.

