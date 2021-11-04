EXCLUSIVE: Host of clubs queuing up to sign Tottenham attacker

A host of Championship clubs are battling to land Tottenham winger Jack Clarke in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs in 2019. But he is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club – playing just four cup games. Indeed, after joining Tottenham from Leeds in a deal that cost them £10m, he has spent much of time away from north London on loan.

His first spell was back at Leeds, before he spent time with Queens Park Rangers and Stoke.

Now he is being lined up for a move in the new year, anda number of clubs are looking to land him.

We can reveal that Barnsley, Derby, Millwall and Luton are all amongst the clubs keen on signing Clarke in January.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio insists he will not be letting any of the club’s top players leave in the January transfer window, particularly if new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte comes calling.

The former Inter coach is now back in management in north London and there has been plenty of talk that he could raid his old club for some of their top assets, in order to bolster a Spurs squad that has largely underperformed so far this season.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici moved quickly to wrap up the capture of the Italian this time around. His arrival comes nearly five months after they failed to land Conte over the summer.

Sporting director Paratici is understood to have given the 52-year-old several guarantees to secure his services. One of which is funds to spend in January, with the squad in need of major reinvestment.

And with Conte guiding Inter to their first Scudetto in a decade last season, there has been talk he is ready to raid his old club to strengthen his new one.

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni have already been linked, although the former is closing in on a new Inter deal.

Barella was signed by Conte and has become one of the club’s most important players. Indeed, he is widely considered a future Inter captain.

Formation switch means Conte needs a centre-back

Centre-back Stefan De Vrij is also a likely target. Conte will look to sign at least one new centre-back as he looks to use his favoured 3-5-2 formation.

De Vrij has been excellent as part of a back-three at the San Siro. The Netherlands international also starred in that system during his time at Lazio.

Defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is also tipped to make a free transfer switch to Tottenham. The Croatian has a number of admirers in the Premier League, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Inter are unlikely to do any business in the new year and will reject all advances.

Their sporting director Ausilio told Sky Italia, as cited by the Daily Express: “I’m not worried about Antonio Conte and our players. In January we won’t consider any possible exit”.

