Exclusive: Tottenham told why title glory is not possible under Postecoglou as major weakness is named

Tottenham have been told to forget any pipe dreams their supporters may have of winning the Premier League title this season, with a major flaw outlined in the armoury of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Aussie boss has appointed Spurs manager earlier this summer with his appointment coming with a certain degree of sceptimism. However, any uncertainty that the 57-year-old was not the right choice for Spurs has been quickly blown away after an electric start to the Premier League season.

Indeed, with seven games played, Tottenham are unbeaten with five wins under their belt to sit just a point behind defending champions Manchester City.

That has led to optimism among fans that Postecoglou could mastermind the unlikeliest of title charges in N17.

However, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage does not think Postecoglou’s side quite have what it takes. And, speaking in an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, he believes their attacking brand of football leaves them too exposed at the back, with the better sides likely to pick them off.

When asked if he considers Tottenham as title contenders, Savage gave a blunt response: “No!” Asked to expand on his thoughts, he continued: “Even though they are one of the only two undefeated Premier League sides this season – Arsenal being the others, with Man City losing their status at Wolves – I’d say it’s a no. Spurs under Big Ange, we all know the style of football… Let’s be honest here, Spurs fans before the start of the season, would have taken a manager who can play free-flowing, attractive, dynamic football.”

Tottenham success would be a top-four finish, claims Savage

Savage reckons Tottenham supporters will love the approach under Postecoglou but suggests there has been an element of good fortune to some of their results.

He also believes their style of football leaves them a little vulnerable at the back with Liverpool breaching them even with a man light.

“They’ve got that dynamic and exciting approach now, but there is an element of jeopardy that sees them taking risks. They look vulnerable still in defence.They’ve been rewarded with late goals against Liverpool [to win 2-1] late goals against Sheffield Utd [by the same scoreline] which has somewhat masked their start to the season. And while Spurs fans are totally, totally enjoying it, there is a slight element of luck to those wins.”

Savage added, however, that he reckons a top-four finish would represent real progress for Spurs.

“But what I think would represent success for Big Ange and Spurs would be a top-four finish,” he added.

“They’ve started ever so well under him, but I think reaching the final of a domestic cup competition (that can only now be the FA Cup with the club having already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup), and a top-four finish would represent a huge success considering the style of football implemented by Spurs under Big Ange.”

Tottenham are next in action on Saturday against Premier League new boys Luton Town, where a win in the 12.30pm game can send Postecoglou’s side top of the pile.

