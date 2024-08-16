Exclusive: Star Tottenham are eager to sell wanted by Roma as Paulo Dybala replacement

Roma are preparing for life without star man Paulo Dybala and have identified Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Giovani Lo Celso as a potential replacement, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Dybala’s successful seven-year spell with Juventus came to an end in July 2022 when he left on a free transfer following a contract dispute. The forward subsequently joined Juve’s Serie A rivals Roma in a transfer which received much fanfare.

Dybala has gone on to register 34 goals and 18 assists in 77 games for Roma and establish himself as one of the club’s most important stars.

Indeed, the Argentine notched 16 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches last term, helping Roma reach the Europa League semi-finals, the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and finish sixth in the Italian top flight.

However, Dybala looks set to leave Roma in the coming days. Saudi club Al-Qadisiyah have agreed to pay €18million (£15.3m) for Dybala and have also finalised a three-year contract with the star worth €45m (£38.3m).

Roma are now scouring the market for playmakers who can succeed from Dybala, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Tottenham’s Lo Celso is one option they have shortlisted.

Tottenham are very keen to offload the 28-year-old permanently to make room in the squad and also bring in transfer funds, a stance which has alerted Roma to Lo Celso’s availability.

Daniele De Rossi’s side are far from the only ones interested in Lo Celso, however. Lo Celso also has potential suitors in La Liga and Saudi Arabia, while other Serie A clubs are monitoring his situation, too.

Tottenham transfers: Giovani Lo Celso a Roma target

Roma will therefore need to send both Spurs and Lo Celso tempting offers if they are to win this particular transfer race.

Should the Rosario-born ace – who is an Argentine compatriot of Dybala’s – leave for Roma, then he will become the latest unwanted player to depart Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Spurs have already streamlined their ranks by letting players such as Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg go.

Experienced defender Ben Davies has also been tipped to find a new club, though it was claimed on Wednesday that he would rather stay with Spurs for the final year of his contract.

