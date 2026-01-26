Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Hugo Bueno from Wolves after missing out on the signing of Andy Robertson from Liverpool, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We understand that Bueno is poised to depart Wolves at the end of the season, with the Spanish left-back attracting significant interest from several clubs keen to secure his services.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that the 23-year-old is determined to continue competing at the highest level.

Among the sides monitoring the left-back’s progress are Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom view him as a potential addition to bolster their defensive options on the left flank.

Tottenham were close to signing Andy Robertson from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the January transfer window, only for the defending Premier League champions to block the deal from happening.

Bueno, who has been on the books of Wolves since 2019, opted to remain at Molineux for the current campaign despite receiving multiple enquiries, including from Scottish Premiership side Rangers, who were keen on a loan.

Since returning from a loan spell at Feyenoord at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Bueno has established himself as a prominent figure in the Wolves first team, featuring regularly and impressing with his performances despite his side’s struggles.

Bueno has made 14 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Hugo Bueno available for £20m – sources

The defender’s consistent displays have highlighted his development into a reliable Premier League performer, capable of contributing both defensively and in attacking transitions.

Bueno’s ability to deliver accurate crosses and maintain composure under pressure has made him a valuable asset for Wolves this season, but it is very unlikely they will be able to hold onto the talent.

However, with his contract at Molineux running until 2028, any potential move would require a good offer to prise him away from the West Midlands club.

Wolves, who have invested in his long-term future since extending his deal in November 2023, are unlikely to sanction a departure without significant compensation.

Sources have spoken of a deal around £20million (€23m, $27.4m) should Wolves get relegated (which is very likely).

For Bueno, the opportunity to test himself at a higher-profile club or one pushing for European qualification would prove tempting, especially given the interest in the Premier League and around Europe.

Bueno’s future will be one of the key storylines surrounding Wolves in the summer of 2026.

The left-back’s decision to stay put last year paid dividends in terms of game time and form, but he is too good for the Championship and will be one player who will leave Wolves should they get relegated to the second tier of English football.

Whether Bueno remains in the Premier League or explores other options, the left-back’s stock continues to rise, positioning him as an attractive prospect for ambitious sides looking to strengthen their backline.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Last chance for Man City raid, ambitious PSG plan

Meanwhile, it is now or never for Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign a Manchester City winger, who is ready to join Fulham in the January transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, about the response that Tottenham Hotspur have received after making enquiries about signing a Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

And finally, a report has revealed how Andy Robertson feels after a potential move from Liverpool to Tottenham fell through.