Exclusive: Tottenham weigh up next move for exciting prospect who has impressed Postecoglou

Tottenham have a decision to make on the immediate future of forward Jamie Donley, with a number of Football League clubs waiting to find out if he will be made available on loan, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Donley, 18, has been on the bench for Spurs against Liverpool and Wolves this season and is considered as one of the club’s brightest prospects.

But staff must decide whether to keep him among their own senior team in the new year or whether the time is right to open up to experience at another club.

Donley is a popular figure at Spurs and there is a strong belief that he has what it takes to make the grade. He has been part of the club since Under-8s level, giving him a Harry Kane-style narrative to be inspired by.

Ange Postecoglou has been impressed by him in first team sessions yet there are conversations to be had around potential benefits of a loan move.

Where could Donley end up?

Clubs in League One including Charlton and Leyton Orient could open up as opportunities yet a clear decision over his future has not yet been made.

Left-footed front man Donley is loving the experience of being involved in Spurs’ first-team picture and possesses a modern style of play that should lead to a bright future.

He has shone for the club at youth team level and there is a growing feeling that he is now ready to be tested on a different level.

It might be a stretch to expect him to become the next Kane, but comparisons are unavoidable, and getting the career path right for this brilliant teenager is crucial.

