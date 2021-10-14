EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham, West Ham want giant keeper excelling in France

England Under-21 goalkeeper Etienne Green is being watched by a host of clubs, who are looking to bring him to play in his homeland for the first time in his life, TEAMtalk can report.

Green has just signed a big new contract with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne – who coincidentally he shares a very similar name too, having become their first choice. The 21-year-old was born in Essex, but at the age of four moved to France with his family and he has come through their footballing system – indeed he has played for Les Bleus at youth level.

However, earlier this year Green opted to switch allegiance to the Three Lions and we can reveal that he was under consideration for a call-up to the senior squad after a series of impressive displays in Ligue 1.

But Gareth Southgate and England are not the only interested parties across the English Channel. Indeed, we can reveal a number of teams are keen.

Tottenham and West Ham are two of the teams who are looking at potential summer 2022 bids for Green – who is an imposing figure at 6ft 4in.

Green is unlikely to come cheap, but at just 21 – the potential is huge. And that has not gone unmissed, with both Spurs and West Ham ready to make a move next year.

Tottenham still want Serie A free transfer

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested in a free-transfer move for Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report in Italy.

Inzigne’s contract situation shows no signs of being resolved in southern Italy.

In the prime of his career, the 30-year-old is looking for a payday that matches his standing in the game.

The classy winger lifted the Coppa Italia in 2020. He then went on to help Italy win the European Championship in the summer. And he did that on the back of a season in which he scored 19 goals at club level. Insigne also added 11 assists.

But he is out of contract at the end of the season and there is still no sign of a renewal.

To extend his stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Insigne wants a significant pay rise. Napoli, conversely, want him to take a cut as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, at present, talks are at a standstill. As reported by Sport Mediaset, Insigne wants €7m per season. However, Napoli are offering €4.5m per annum for a five-year contract.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to possess some interest in the player.

And now Calciomercato report that Spurs’ new managing director of Fabio Paratici has his eyes firmly on Insigne.

