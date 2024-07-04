Tottenham are ready to let Emerson Royal move on, but only at the right price

TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham are open to selling a first-team star this summer but only if they receive an offer they deem appropriate.

There are expected to be plenty of changes to Ange Postecoglou’s squad during the current transfer window, with three new arrivals already through the door.

Versatile midfielder Archie Gray is the latest addition to the Spurs squad after Timo Werner signed on for another loan stint and Lucas Bergvall finally arrived, having been signed back in January but then loaned back to Djurgarden.

Postecoglou also wants to strengthen the spine of his team with another centre-back, central midfielder and striker, but those additions will also lead to exits.

Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon have already gone but there are expected to be more exits as Postecoglou shapes his squad for the new season.

One of the players who seems certain to move on is full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian a known target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

Tottenham standing firm on Emerson fee

And the latest information we have got on the former Barcelona man is that a deal could be done, but only on Tottenham’s terms.

The north London club are currently demanding around €25m (£21m) for Emerson and are standing firm on that price. However, Milan would like to pay no more than €20m (£17m) and it appears that gap of more or less €5m is difficult to fill, to date.

Tottenham also have concerns about the potential deal with the San Siro outfit, considering it quite complicated as things stand.

They have repeatedly stressed they are willing to let te player go, but only at that price point.

On the player front, there is already an agreement in principle with Milan over a five-year contract, with a salary of around €3m/season.

New Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is a great admirer of Emerson and has already spoken to him and explained that he will be important in the Rossoneri’s project, convincing him to accept the proposal in the process.

However, as mentioned, the problem seems to be linked to Tottenham’s request and how much the Italian club will want to spend, given that the gap remains and – according to Spurs sources – currently seems difficult to close.