Tottenham exit accelerates as rival manager ‘misses’ Spurs forward and wants him to improve lacklustre attack

A Tottenham transfer has taken a giant leap forward as a European suitor ‘misses’ one of their former players and are hoping to lure him away from North London, according to a report.

Tottenham have completed three new signings this summer, bringing in James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon. They have also made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent for a reduced fee of £25million, having initially agreed a £29m package with Juventus.

Tottenham have also moved on some of the dead wood in the squad, with Harry Winks being allowed to join Leicester and Lucas Moura departing on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Harry Kane could follow those players out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, too. Bayern chiefs recently travelled to London to meet their Spurs counterparts and discuss Kane’s prospective move.

However, Bayern will have to up their bid to finalise a deal for Kane as David Ornstein has revealed the two clubs are currently £25m apart in their valuations of the striker.

While there is still a chance Kane could head to Germany, his current team-mate Bryan Gil might end up going back to Spain.

Spurs spent £21.6m when landing the winger from Sevilla in July 2021, in a deal which also took Erik Lamela to the La Liga club.

Gil has gone on to make 31 appearances for Spurs. However, he has failed to impress in England and has also failed to register a single goal. As such, he has had loan spells back in Spain with Valencia and Sevilla.

Bryan Gil could head back to Spain permanently

When asked about his future in May, Gil admitted he is ‘very happy’ when playing for Sevilla, having come through their academy. However, he added that it would be ‘disrespectful’ to talk about a permanent return to the club due to his contract with Spurs.

Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla have now provided an update on Gil’s situation, as cited by Sport Witness. They reveal that a transfer back to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is definitely possible this summer as Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar ‘misses’ having Gil in his squad, following the 22-year-old’s recent return to England.

It is claimed there is a clear ‘lack of talent’ in Mendilibar’s forward line, with Gil an ideal signing to rectify this problem.

And such a move would suit Gil as he will struggle to get into the Spurs starting eleven this term, due to competition for places from the likes of Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Solomon.

The report reveals Spurs simply want to make their money back when allowing Gil to leave. As such, Sevilla will have to pay £21.6m for him.

Unfortunately, Mendilibar does not have this kind of money to spend on just one player. As such, Sevilla officials will attempt to sign the four-cap Spain international on a season-long loan, with a view to buying him in summer 2024.

Gil seems to be a talented player, but it is clear that Spurs and the Premier League are not suited to his style. As such, he will likely go back to Sevilla and shine for them, as this is where he is comfortable.

