Expert claims Tottenham ‘absolutely’ up for sale after Levy pictured with UAE Sheikh

Football finance expert Dan Plumley is convinced that Daniel Levy is open for business when it comes to the sale of Tottenham in the near future.

A recent social media post showed Sheikh Abdullah, the deputy ruler of Umm Al Quwain emirate, alongside long-serving Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The image, which appeared to be taken on the club’s premises, fuelled speculation that the north London club are potentially in the midst of a takeover.

And now financial expert Plumley has suggested that Tottenham may indeed be up for sale.

Plumley emphasised that the club’s current status as one of the Premier League’s elite teams, along with their strong brand presence and promising financial prospects makes them prime for a buyer.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he stated: “They absolutely are, so it will be no surprise to see media stories linked to that when people are spotted with relative people like that.

“We know that Spurs are probably up for sale, that’s nothing earth-shattering in terms of news for sure, but they are a club that has always been on the fringes of maybe there is a big takeover coming.

“A couple of times, perhaps, Daniel Levy has moved away from deals that we thought were going to get over the line, we know the potential for Spurs linked to the new stadium from a financial perspective, we know they have always been good at managing their finances.

“They are an attractive club in London and there are loads of things where you could look at as an investment proposition and it’s no surprise that people will naturally spark rumours and stories around this.”

Levy open to Tottenham sale

Talks of a takeover at Tottenham will not come as a particularly big surprise, given that they were strongly associated with an appealing offer from Qatar Sports Investment towards the end of last year.

Levy is also known to be open to a deal in a move that will appeal to many of the club’s fans who are not particularly fans of the way he runs the club.

🚨 Daniel Levy pictured with Sheikh Abdullah 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jyaowkt9Go — TalkTHFC (@TalkTHFC__) February 29, 2024

But despite Tottenham remaining without any silverware 2008, Levy still deserves massive plaudits for arguably delivering the best club stadium in Europe.

He is also expected to back Ange Postecoglou with a significant transfer kitty in the summer window after the Australian made a big impression in his first season in charge of the club.

However, those transfer funds could end up being multiplied if links to Sheikh Abdullah actually bear fruit.

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League, looking for a victory that will see them close the gap to the midlands outfit in the race for the top four.

