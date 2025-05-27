Tottenham have reportedly rekindled their interest in Nice forward Evann Guessand after failing in their efforts to land the pacy attacker in the January transfer window.

With injuries plaguing Ange Postecoglou’s squad at the turn of the year, Spurs were in the market for another player to boost their frontline and eventually ended up getting Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel on loan after initial reluctance from the Frenchman to head to north London.

Barring a significant drop in Bayern’s asking price, Tottenham are unlikely to land Tel on a permanent deal after the attacker failed to truly showcase his talents during his loan stint. To that end, the need for a new forward remains, especially one that can play centrally or out wide – two boxes that Guessand ticks.

The 23-year-old was on the club’s radar in January, along with the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Jonathan David at the time, but ended up remaining at Nice.

His overall record this season was an impression one, recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 42 games in all competitions, although the majority of his appearances came on the right wing.

Guessand did play through the middle on 13 occasions, and also lined up on the left six times to showcase his versatility which – for the money Nice are asking for his services – is right up chairman Daniel Levy’s street.

Indeed, the French outfit are asking for just €28m (£24m) to part company with their top scorer this summer in a deal that could represent tremendous value – and French outlet Fraternité Matins states that Levy has made his move.

The Ivory Coast international, who is keen on a new adventure, is described as “tall, strong, technical and extremely fast” and would arguably be a tremendous asset for whoever is leading Tottenham next season, whether that is Ange Postecoglou or not.

Tottenham in need of genuine Solanke competition

With Brazilian flop Richarlison almost certain to be sold this summer, amid continued links to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, the need to sign another centre-forward to keep Dominic Solanke honest is paramount for Tottenham.

The club’s record signing had a decent first campaign in north London, scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists in 45 appearances despite being hampered by a number of nagging injury issues throughout the season.

Solanke’s all-round play was better than his stats suggested but there is a feeling that more is needed from a Spurs forward line whose top scorer was Brennan Johnson with 18 this term.

Guessand would arguably be a like-for-like swap for Richarlison is he does make a move to the capital, given his ability to line up wide or centrally.

His electric pace would certainly be a big asset to the team, especially with Son Heung-min seemingly losing a yard this season, while Johnson – despite his fine campaign – is often reluctant to take his full-back on.

With Champions League football secured for next season, Levy and Tottenham will certainly be looking to make some headlines this summer as they aim to improve a squad that woefully underperformed domestically this season.

