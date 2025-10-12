Tottenham are reportedly preparing to make a 2026 move for a powerhouse forward who Thomas Frank knows very well, although TEAMtalk can reveal why a January move might end up scuppering that interest.

Signing a left-sided forward remains arguably Spurs’ biggest priority in the new year, after failing to truly replace club legend Son Heung-min following his move to MLS over the summer.

Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert have both tried and failed to make the position their own, while Mathys Tel has operated more through the middle and was left out of the Champions League squad.

Summer signing Xavi Simons has now started to transition into the No.10 role in the absence of both Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, leaving a lack of quality opposite the outstanding Mohammed Kudus.

To that end, Tottenham are expected to spend significant funds to rectify their failure to replace Son, with several names linked with a switch to north London.

The top two remain Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, but now a report from Florian Plettenberg states that Spurs are also in the running to sign Brentford attacker Kevin Schade.

The Sky Germany reporter claims that Tottenham are believed to be among several clubs closely monitoring the development of the 23-year-old winger, amid his impressive displays at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Schade scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 38 appearances for Brentford last term under current Spurs boss Frank, and netted his first of the current campaign in the 2-2 draw at home against Chelsea in September.

The German, praised as ‘unbelievable’ by Frank during his Bees tenure, is being lined up for a summer move to Tottenham, according to Plettenberg.

Tottenham cannot wait for new left winger

While Plettenberg states that Tottenham are ready to move for Schade in the summer of 2026, the need to sign a more productive left winger than they currently have is far more likely to happen in January.

The report is unclear as to whether Brentford are open to a mid-season sale, leaving Spurs looking at their other targets instead.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has confirmed to us that Semenyo remains the first-choice for the position, although the Cherries star will not come cheap and it would take a considerable offer to convince the south coast outfit to sell in January.

Semenyo is arguably the best fit of the names mentioned, especially when you consider that he can cover both wide positions and is also an international teammate of Kudus.

Lookman, meanwhile, has only just worked his way back into the Atalanta team after pushing for an exit before the summer window shut.

The Nigerian came close to joining Tottenham late in the summer window, only for a move to fall through after it was revealed that Spurs only wanted a loan and Atalanta a permanent one.

Either way, if Frank gets a new left winger on board in January, it’s highly unlikely that he then moves back into the market for Schade.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are back in action nest Sunday when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

