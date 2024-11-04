Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly willing to let summer signing Endrick leave the Bernabeu on loan – with Tottenham seen as one of two clubs in a strong position to sign the prodigious Brazilian teenager in the January window.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the game’s hottest prospects, having already won 13 senior caps for Brazil and having moved to Real Madrid in the summer just gone in a deal that will ultimately top €60m (£50.4m, $65.4m) if all bonuses are met. However, with competition strong in the Los Blancos ranks, Endrick has found himself limited to appearances mainly off the bench so far.

Indeed, the former Palmeiras man has just one start to his name so far, with his other eight appearances all coming off the substitutes bench and with Ancelotti so far taking his time to bed in the teenager.

And while Endrick has shown promise of the player he can one day become by scoring two goals and adding one assist in those outings, which so far total just 107 minutes, it seems Ancelotti is ready to let the player move out on loan, if reports in the Spanish media are proved accurate.

As a result, Fichajes claims Tottenham have already thrown their hat into the ring over a potential January deal, with Ange Postecoglou’s side seen as one of two would-be suitors to sign the player on loan in the winter window.

Battling them for his signature are Juventus, with Real keen to ensure that whichever side the player joins on a temporary switch are competing at the higher end of their respective leagues and can also offer the player regular first-team football.

The report, though, makes clear that any side who takes Endrick on loan will not be given any sort of option to sign the player on a permanent basis, with any loan deal being sanctioned for the good of the player’s career only.

IN-DEPTH: The 10 most expensive teenagers of all time, featuring Leny Yoro to Man Utd and three Real Madrid signings

Where could Endrick go and what has Ancelotti said?

Of the two sides, Fichajes indicates that Juventus are probably seen as a stronger option than Tottenham to sign the player owing to the fact they are still actively seeking a new forward and he will be presented with a clearer path towards first-team football than he would at Postecoglou’s side, who are well blessed for attacking options of their own.

Indeed, Spurs currently have the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner, all of whom can operate in the sort of positions Endrick prefers to operate in.

However, the report is adamant that Ancelotti is ready to sanction his exit, feeling more regular football would aid his development right now.

Endrick recently made history by becoming Real’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Champions League and Ancelotti was quick to highlight the player’s enormous potential as well as his determination to become one of the world’s best.

“He has balls! Endrick had courage,” Ancelotti told Movistar about his goal against Stuttgart. “It was the last move of the game. He was convinced he’d score. He went for the most difficult solution, but it went well. In these two days, he’s shown himself to be brave, in every sense.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois jokingly added: “If he missed, they [Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe] would have killed him! But if he has the confidence to shoot, he has a super powerful shot. If he scores, everyone keeps quiet! He’s a boy with a lot of quality. It shows his personality.”

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Arsenal man linked / Archie Gray back to Leeds?

Meanwhile, Tottenham are being linked with a free-transfer raid on Arsenal for talented goalkeeper Karl Hein as Postecoglou looks to bring in more competition for Guglielmo Vicario.

Hein, 22, is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Valladolid and has put in some solid performances, catching the attention of several suitors.

Spurs currently have veteran stopper Fraser Forster as backup to Vicario but Postecoglou wants to bring in younger competition – and Hein looks ideally placed with his contract at Emirates Stadium expiring next summer.

The Tottenham transfer model has seen them bring in several top young stars in recent times and now one of them who arrived over the summer in Archie Gray has found himself linked with a return to former club Leeds.

And while only a loan deal is being proposed, one significant former Premier League winger has good reason to believe why a move could come off.

Elsewhere, sources have told us that Spurs are tracking another top young star, this time in the form of a prolific Irish striker, who already has more than 50 senior appearances to his name at the age of 17.

How Real Madrid attackers have performed so far this season