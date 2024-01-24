Eye-opening report reveals how Levy ensured Tottenham beat Bayern Munich to Dragusin signing

A fresh report has emerged revealing on how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy managed to beat out Bayern Munich to the signing of Radu Dragusin earlier this month.

Spurs looked to be in complete control of their move for the Genoa centre-back before a late intervention from Bayern appeared to throw a spanner in the works.

However, Dragusin opted to make the switch to north London instead, signing for a reported €25million on January 11.

He made his debut for the club as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw at Manchester United before Tottenham‘s mini winter break, but could be in line for his full debut when Ange Postecoglou’s men take on Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.

Spurs ended the game at Old Trafford playing a back three, but it’s unclear whether Postecoglou will move away from his normal four-man defence for the clash with City.

But in terms of the facts and figures surrounding Dragusin’s move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, journalist Calin Mates has revealed how much the Romanian will earn a week in comparison to some of the club’s other top earners.

Tottenham strike surprising deal with Dragusin

In an article published by Digispor, Mates reported: “At the moment, the highest paid is Heung-min Son, who is on £195-200k a week. Dragusin has around £50-60k per week.

“What I can tell you is that it is more than we would have expected, it is a bit more than Tottenham would have expected to offer.

“We have learned that Tottenham have slightly increased their bid in the context of Bayern Munich’s offer. They said: ‘OK, if he shows loyalty, if he shows that he keeps his word to come we will reward him’. This is where Daniel Levy intervened, he gave him a six-year contract. This contract means: ‘I give you more money, but you also give me an extra year’. That means somewhere around €3m for Dragusin’s contract.

“There’s a signing amount, but it’s not impressive. For Romania it is impressive, but for England it is not. It is somewhere between €500k and €1m.”

On the face of it, £50-60k per week for a player who has been a regular Serie A starter for a few years and who has also won 13 caps for his country appears to be very good business for Levy and Tottenham.

It just remains to be seen how Dragusin settles in England and also how many chances he gets to show his quality, given the partnership Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have built up this season.

Indeed, a recent report suggested that the former Genoa man could be using Tottenham as a stepping stone to one of Europe’s mega clubs.

Meanwhile, Spurs could see the welcome return of James Maddison for the cup clash with City.

The England playmaker has been out since the heavy home defeat to Chelsea but has been back in training and could be on the bench against Pep Guardiola’s men.

