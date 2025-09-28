A top Tottenham Hotspur January transfer window target is reportedly ready to stall on fresh contract talks with his current club in the hope of securing a switch to north London, and TEAMtalk has detailed how the move would help Thomas Frank.

Spurs have started the new season well in terms of their defensive play, having conceded just four goals from their opening six Premier League outings, although their attack misfired again during the 1-1 home draw with Wolves on Saturday evening.

Thomas Frank’s men needed a late Joao Palhinha strike to rescue a point from a game where they struggled to break down a resolute visiting defence.

One issue during the contest was Tottenham‘s failure to get much attacking impetuous from their full-backs, with Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie failing to create overloads out wide alongside wingers Mohamed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

Frank has already admitted that he has “three good full-backs” to pick from, including Pedro Porro as well, but is well aware that he needs more left-back cover.

That is where former Spurs youngster Dennis Cirkin comes in, as his struggles at Sunderland indicate that a return to north London in the new year could well be on the cards.

Indeed, TBR Football reports that Cirkin is ready to put the brakes on fresh contract talks at the Stadium of Light in the hope of returning to Tottenham, who have shown genuine interest in bringing him back.

It’s easy to see why, with Frank not having a natural left-back option to back up Udogie and using Spence for that role instead, especially with Ben Davies now considered more of a centre-back late in his career.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Seven Premier League players who already need a January transfer: overlooked Mainoo, banished Sterling

Why Tottenham can benefit from Cirkin struggles

The Black Cats bolstered their squad for their top-flight return over the summer, including bringing in two new left-back options in Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava, and that has left Cirkin out in the cold.

Indeed, the talented 23-year-old, who was instrumental in Sunderland’s promotion charge, has not played a minute of action so far this term. However, part of that decision comes down to the fact that the defender will be out of contract this summer and has yet to commit to a new deal.

Cirkin scored three goals and laid on two assists for Regis Le Bris’ side last season, playing 39 games in total, and would offer Tottenham genuine left-back cover behind Udogie – rather than the over-reliance on using the right-footed Spence for that role.

Udogie’s injury history would also make Cirkin a shrewd buy in January, especially with the player likely to be available for a cut-price fee.

Indeed, TBR Football indicates that Sunderland are looking to offload fringe players in the January window, with Cirkin’s contract situation making him one of them.

The Irish-born full-back is more of an attack-minded presence than both Udogie and Spence, something Tottenham could have done with as they struggled in the home loss to Bournemouth and the draw with Wolves.

And with Frank a fan of the player, there is every chance that Spurs will look to bring Cirkin back to where it all began come the new year.

Latest Tottenham news: Kane on Spurs return; new left-wing target

Harry Kane has moved to distance himself rom reports claiming he could quit Bayern Munich at the end of the season and return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur – despite an insider dropping the truths on the clause that would make such a move possible.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing an AS Monaco and France international star, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Savinho looks set to sign a new contract with Manchester City and put an end to Spurs manager Thomas Frank’s desire to sign him.

VOTE – Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact this season?