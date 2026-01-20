Tottenham have placed Porto manager Francesco Farioli on their shortlist as they consider sacking Thomas Frank, though sources indicate they could face Premier League competition for his signature.

The 36-year-old Italian tactician, currently steering FC Porto through an incredible Primeira Liga campaign, is emerging as a hot commodity on the managerial market.

With his innovative approach blending high-pressing football and data-driven strategies, Farioli has transformed Porto into a formidable force, challenging Benfica and Sporting CP for domestic supremacy.

Sources state that Farioli’s impressive track record – honed during stints at Alanyaspor, Fatih Karagumruk, and Nice – has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

However, this season, he has gone to another level. Farioli boasts an incredible 86.21 win percentage record since taking charge at the Estadio Dragao. His side are also unbeaten in the league, only drawing one game, and have conceded just four goals. They sit seven points clear at the top of the Portuguese top flight – on track for their first league title since 2021/22.

Sources confirm Tottenham have placed Farioli on their shortlist as they explore alternatives to Frank. The Dane has endured a difficult spell as Spurs boss and despite being in charge for tonight’s game against Borussia Dortmund, is at serious risk of losing his job and is on borrowed time.

Interestingly, sources also confirm that Farioli was also on Tottenham’s radar before they appointed Frank. But Spurs aren’t alone in being admirers, with at least two more Premier League clubs in the mix, as he emerges as one of the most in-demand coaches in Europe.

Tottenham one of three Prem clubs keen on Farioli

We understand that Bournemouth have earmarked Farioli as a potential replacement should they part ways with Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish manager, lauded for his tactical acumen at Rayo Vallecano before joining the Cherries, remains highly coveted by bigger clubs across Europe.

Bournemouth’s ownership, keen to establish stability, views Farioli as an ideal fit to maintain their progressive style if Iraola departs in the summer, which is likely.

Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation closely and have him listed. With Oliver Glasner’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Eagles are preparing for change.

Glasner, is incredibly frustrated at the board for sales of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze and is ready for a new challenge. He is one of the favourites for the Manchester United job.

Farioli’s appeal lies in his youth and adaptability; at just 36, he represents the next generation of coaches and is spoken about incredibly highly by those in the game. Porto, however, are determined to retain their man, with contract talks underway.

Farioli has been close to a British move before as he spoke to Rangers in the past. However, he looks destined for the Premier League and the top of European football.

Latest Tottenham news: Frank sack latest / Spurs star asks to leave

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Frank’s job is indeed at ‘serious risk’ as they prepare to face Dortmund this evening.

“[It’s] a really terrible situation, a moment for Tottenham,” Romano reported, adding: “Let’s see what happens in the next hours and days.”

In other news, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Mathys Tel has requested to leave Tottenham – just seven months after joining the club permanently.

He has been controversially been left out of Spurs’ Champions League squad by Frank – and his relationship with the club is now at ‘breaking point’, per sources.

