Tottenham survive major FA Cup scare as Morecambe mistakes see Spurs super-subs shine

Tottenham eventually advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to beat League One side Morecambe 3-1.

Both sides had chances in a topsy-turvy first half, but it was Morecambe who produced a shock by taking the lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

Spurs subsequently threw big guns such as Harry Kane and Lucas Moura on in the second half and it was Harry Winks who got the equaliser from a free-kick.

Tottenham’s super-substitutes paid off, with Moura making it 2-1 and Kane adding the third. However, Morecambe did not help themselves, with key mistakes playing a part in their downfall.

Tottenham started brightly when Ben Davies, captain for the day amid eight Spurs changes, headed over the bar. Soon after, Bryan Gil tried to slip in Dele Alli, who played at the top of the pitch for Antonio Conte’s men.

At the other end, though, Spurs then showed their defensive frailties for the first time. A poor defensive header from Davies allowed Shane McLoughlin in and the midfielder forced a low save from Pierluigi Gollini.

After Morecambe’s debutant goalkeeper Trevor Carson saved a Giovani Lo Celso free-kick, the visitors almost exploited Spurs’ defensive nervousness again.

This time, Joe Rodon underhit a pass and Cole Stockton almost pounced, but Gollini raced off his line to clear.

The topsy-turvy manner of the game continued when Matt Doherty’s header hit the post for Spurs and Ryan Sessegnon beat two defenders and fed Lo Celso for a blocked shot.

But it was Morecambe who produced a shock by taking the lead after 33 minutes.

Alfie McCalmont swung in a corner and Anthony O’Connor got in between Doherty and Japhet Tanganga before side-footing a volley in from 10 yards.

Spurs did not muster much of a response before half time, bar a Doherty header saved by Carson.

The interval was met by boos ringing around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham survive Morecambe scare

Antonio Conte‘s men were similarly sluggish at the start of the second half. Indeed, Stockton managed to find half a yard and fired over.

But Spurs soon began to turn the screw. Alli forced a fantastic reflex save from Carson and Doherty headed the subsequent corner behind.

Conte then made a triple change, with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Oliver Skipp coming on from the bench.

It was midfielder Winks who got the equaliser for Tottenham. The Englishman’s free-kick caught Carson out and the ball lobbed straight over the goalkeeper and in.

Kane then headed just wide from six yards out before Winks fired over. Indeed, Morecambe began to tire and sit back further.

Spurs’ pressure eventually paid off and it was helped by Morecambe pushing up for the first time in the second half. They made a mistake on the halfway line and Moura advanced forward and made it 2-1.

Emerson Royal then pounced on another mistake and a clever finish from Kane made it 3-1.

Tottenham return to action on Thursday when facing Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.